Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ARLINGTON, Texas --- When Oklahoma State's Ben Abram took the mound in Sunday’s Big 12 tournament title game, nobody expected him to exceed two innings – not even his head coach.

OSU had already utilized nine arms through five games of the tournament, all through a four-day span. It was an excess for coach Josh Holliday to take into account when navigating a game plan for one of the hottest teams in college baseball in TCU, winners of 13 of its past 15 contests.

Holliday just wanted two quality innings, maybe even three if Abram had it in him.

“(Abram) was really the freshest guy who could get us two innings,” Holliday said with a chuckle. “When you take stock of your guys and you take stock of who has (how many) pitches, you have to assess how many pitches (have been thrown) over the time they’re here.”

The Cowboys hadn’t surrendered more than five runs in nine of their past 10 contests, yet still succumbed to the prolific offense awaiting them in the visitor’s dugout in an eventual 12-5 loss to TCU at Globe Life Field.

Despite the loss, OSU (41-18) was selected as an NCAA regional host next weekend. Now, the Cowboys await their official national seeding Monday morning at 11 a.m. when the selection show takes place.

“We’re honored to find out (we are hosting),” Holliday said. “We’re super excited and appreciative of the recognition for our overall season and body of work."

Abram had thrown 65 pitches in his outing against Oklahoma on Friday. In spite of the minimal rest, his pitch count was the lowest among other arms in the staff who had started during the week. So, Holliday selected him.

Abram’s first inning of work featured a 1-2-3 frame and two strikeouts.

Through the first three games of the conference tournament, the Horned Frogs (37-22) outscored their opponents 36-10. That offensive onslaught continued in the top of the second inning when the they recorded four consecutive one-out hits. It was finalized by a three-run moonshot from left fielder Luke Boyers – his first at bat of the tournament – for a four-run second frame.

As planned, it was the final inning of Abram’s outing.

“You just can’t let (TCU) have a huge inning like they did, or else the game gets out of whack like it did,” Holliday said. “We tried to steal clean innings when we could and start some guys that needed some room to work and that didn’t work.”

TCU didn’t stop there. It pieced together another four-run inning in the top of the third after eighth consecutive batters reached base. The Horned Frogs outhit OSU 16-7 in the conference championship game, concluding a 48-run week through four games.

“At the beginning of the year, when we would hit well then we wouldn’t pitch,” TCU coach Kirk Saarloos said. “When we pitched well, then we wouldn’t hit. We never got on track.

“I think (this week) everybody just did their job and handed the baton to the next guy.”

The Cowboys answered with two runs in the third to cut their deficit to 8-2.

Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Nolan Schubart, concluded OSU’s scoring Sunday with a three-run home run over the right-field wall in the seventh inning.

“I think (Schubart’s) home run helped us get back at them a little,” Holliday said. “But we couldn’t do it.”

OSU utilized six pitchers on Sunday, scrambling for available arms to get the team through the nine innings. As a result, multiple backend names garnered live-game action.

True freshman Dominick Reid made his first appearance since March 22, throwing two innings and surrendering just one earned run.

Redshirt junior Riley Taylor also made his first live-game appearance in five seasons at OSU, throwing two innings. The former walk-on’s lone blemish came in the form of a two-run home run by TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor – a projected first-round pick in this year’s MLB draft.

“There was a lot of great baseball played here over the last five, six days," Holliday said. "[I’m] super proud of my team, I’ll tell you that. From the time we arrived we played six ballgames in a very short amount of time against high level opponents. My team gave it everything they had in literally every way possible: physically, mentally, emotionally.”

TCU 12, OSU 5

TCU;044;010;120;--;12;16;0

Okla. State;002;000;300;--;5;7;0

Hoover, Savage (3), Feser (7), Wright (9) and Bowen; Abram, Benzor (3), McLean (3), Reid (4), Watts-Brown (6), Taylor (8) and Adkison, Daugherty (8). W: Savage (3-3). L: Abram (8-3). T: 3:21. A: 14,673.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.