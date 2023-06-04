STILLWATER --- The alternating chants among both fan bases present encapsulated the magnitude of Sunday's contest.

Two programs combating in a paramount game until its final out, alternating blows and climactic moment hunting for a regional championship. In the end, it was the Oral Roberts faithful reciting the concluding battle cries as the Golden Eagles clinched their first super regional appearance since 2006 in a 6-5 win over Dallas Baptist in the Stillwater Regional final.

“Proud of our effort all weekend long,” Coach Ryan Folmar said postgame, donning a grin which illustrated a bevy of emotions. “But man, what a great game.”

As star closer Cade Denton took the mound in the top of the ninth, the pressure mounted. His demeanor, however, came to a standstill.

The high-octane situation didn’t alter his emotional state. Top of the ninth, one-run ballgame and a change to send his team beyond regional play for the first time in over a decade. None of it fazed him. He’d closed both games prior -- it was no tall task.

“At that point in (the game), adrenaline is a heck of a drug,” Denton said with a chuckle. “I’ll just say that.”

Moments later, Denton meekly recorded three outs, fulfilling the deed for his teammates and the herd of ORU fans present at O’Brate Stadium to witness history. Then, the postgame festivities commenced.

A herd of Denton's teammates emerged from the home dugout. Shortly after, the infielders joined while the outfielders piled in, swarming him and forming a heaping dogpile adjacent to the pitcher's mound as the score became final.

“I could say as much as I want to that I remember every pitch of that outing,” Denton said. “But to go back out there and be given that opportunity that everybody on the field trusts you to get the job done, it’s a great feeling. It’s the biggest confidence booster in the world.”

ORU (49-11) garnered an early advantage, attaining a 4-1 lead through the initial two frames off fives combined hits. Starting pitcher Brooks Fowler threw five quality innings, striking out seven.

Then the prolific DBU (47-16) offense made its presence. Consecutive home runs from first baseman Tom Poole and catcher Nate Rombach saw the score hold a 4-4 tie, and Fowler depart the mound.

Later that half inning, the Golden Eagles responded – as they had all weekend in high-stress situations.

With a runner on second, two outs, right fielder Matt Hogan jumped on a hanging curveball, launching it over the right field wall for a go-ahead two-run shot.

“Honestly I blacked out,” Hogan said. “Just absolute elation.”

As he rounded first base, a multitude of emotions erupted as he pointed to his bullpen, showing tribute to the line of pitchers who allowed the offense to find its rhythm when at tmes, it was stagnant. ORU utilized four pitchers on Sunday evening, with the latter three surrendering just one run total.

Sophomore reliever Dalton Patten and southpaw arm Jacob Widener threw a combined three innings combined, setting Denton up for his third save of the regional.

“We know those guys have carried us a big portion of the year,” Folmar said. “Our starters have been very consistent but we want them to get to the fifth (inning) and hand trust our bullpen, hand it over and roll. (The bullpen) was huge all weekend long.”

ORU 6, DBU 5

Dallas Baptist 0 1 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 – 5 8 0

Oral Roberts 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 X – 6 7 0

Bollenbacher, Russell (2), Rose (5), Amendt (8) and Rombach. Fowler, Patten (6), Widener (8), Denton (9) and Godman. W: Patten (4-1). L: Rose (7-2). S: Denton (15). T: 2:49. A: 4,782.