Through the first 10 rounds, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts have had a combined eight prospects in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Several Oklahoma players will look to join their ranks when Day 3 of the draft begins with the 11th round Tuesday at 1 p.m. Plenty of time remains for star pieces such as standout junior shortstop Dakota Harris, who batted .328 and recorded seven home runs and 48 RBI in 46 games for the Sooners this season.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 52-win 2023 campaign which featured the program’s second College World Series appearance, its first since 1978. ORU demolished Summit League competition, going 23-1 in conference play.

The Cowboys are coming off a 41-20 2023 season, which featured a three-way share of the program’s first Big 12 regular-season title since 2014 and its 10th consecutive regional appearance.

Below is the full listing of prospects connected to all three Oklahoma schools selected through the first two days of the draft.

Juaron Watts-Brown (RHP, OSU): Round 3, Pick 89 (Toronto Blue Jays)The OSU ace was the first prospect tethered to the three Oklahoma schools to be selected.

The redshirt sophomore righty holds tremendous upside, leading the Big 12 in strikeouts with 124. However, his strike-to-walk ratio is a glaring issue. He ranked second in the conference with 48 walks on the year, doubling the total of the next OSU pitcher (Ben Abram).

Through his first seven appearances, Watts-Brown held a 2.62 ERA and was listed on the D1Baseball first team All-American midseason team. However, command issues became rampant, and his ERA skewed to a 5.03 mark. Still, his stuff is elite, and time in an MLB organization will give him time to fix those dents.

Nolan McLean (RHP/IF/OF, OSU): Round 3, Pick 91 (New York Mets) McLean spent three seasons with the Cowboys as a two-way player, molding into OSU’s closer in the latter stages of the 2022 season. He was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the first pick in the 2022 draft as a pitcher; however, undisclosed issues regarding his physical resulted in a return to Stillwater.

Through the first half of the season, McLean was tied for first nationally in saves. However, a shoulder injury suffered in Game 2 of OSU’s series against Texas resulted in missed time for McLean. He returned to action as solely as a DH in OSU’s series against East Tennessee State, returning to the mound in the Bedlam series opener against the Sooners in Norman as a starter.

McLean finished the 2023 season with a 3.30 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched and 23 appearances. He averages anywhere from 98-99 mph on his fastball with a dramatic break on his cutter and slider.

Offensively, he posted a .250 batting average this past season; however he hit .285 a season ago and led OSU in home runs with 18 in 2022. Strikeouts have been an issue, though. In 2022, he led OSU in that category with 107, and posted nearly half that total (57) even with reduced time due to injury in 2023.

Roc Riggio (2B, OSU): Round 4, Pick 129 (New York Yankees)The standout second baseman battled through a shoulder injury his true freshman year, yet still managed to bat .295 while hitting 11 home runs, largely due to a .555 average in the 2022 Stillwater Regional.

He followed with a .333 average and a team-high 18 home runs this season. In two seasons with the Cowboys, he committed just 12 errors in the field.

Riggio was selected out of high school by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 11th round of the 2021 draft.

Marcus Brown (SS, OSU): Round 5, Pick 138 (Washington Nationals) Brown took the reins as OSU’s second baseman toward the end of the 2021 season and shifted to third base to begin 2022. Another shift to shortstop came at mid-season. He can play anywhere in the infield.

Offensively, the power numbers aren’t too jarring; however, the consistency at the plate is apparent. Through three seasons with the Cowboys, Brown exceeded the .300 average mark twice, falling to a .273 batting average this year.

Jonah Cox (OF, ORU): Round 6, Pick 166 (Oakland Athletics)In Cox’s lone season at ORU, he cemented himself as one of the nation’s best hitters. His .412 batting average ranked ninth nationally and he posted a double-digit home run total (11) to go with it.

Cox came to ORU as a shortstop, but transition to center field last fall, where defensive struggles were kept at bay.

Cade Denton (RHP, ORU): Round 6, Pick 176 (Colorado Rockies)The ORU standout closer was named the National Collegiate Stopper of the Year after consecutive stout campaigns.

In 2022, Denton posted a 0.41 ERA and followed with a 1.83 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 2023. He was tied for a national best, 15 saves — tied with Kent State’s Mitchell Scott.

The junior flamethrower sits around 96-98 mph on his fastball and could make a quick progression through the Rockies’ farm system.

Jacob Widener (LHP, ORU): Round 9, Pick 259 (Kansas City Royals)The ORU southpaw reliever became the third Golden Eagle taken in the draft.

Widener cemented himself as one of ORU’s primary relief arms, striking out 80 and posting a 2.90 ERA his redshirt sophomore season.

Brian Hendry (RHP, OSU): Round 10, Pick 312 (New York Yankees)Hendry transferred to OSU from St. John’s ahead of the 2023 season, quickly cementing himself as a go-to arm in relief.

He made five starts for the Cowboys but got moved to a bullpen role after mid-season struggles. He missed postseason play due to “personal issues.”

His 6.63 ERA this past year may not be too appealing. However, his 95-plus-mile-per-hour fastball could be developed with time in a big-league farm system.