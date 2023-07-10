A little before the end of his high school senior year, Cade Denton got word of a prime opportunity.

Matt Moore, the former Director of Player Operations for the Dallas Patriots — Denton’s travel ball club — had recently taken a job with Oral Roberts for the same position.

Moore called the coaching staff within the organization, informing them of an upcoming pitching showcase hosted by the Golden Eagles. They relayed the message to each of their prospects, including Denton.

Eager to prance on an opportunity to achieve his lifelong goal of playing Division I college baseball, Denton google searched the location of ORU’s campus: Tulsa — just short of four hours in driving distance form Denton’s hometown of Rowlett, Texas.

“I hadn’t heard much about (ORU) before then,” Denton said. “In all honesty, I found myself scrolling through pictures on the internet, trying to see what the facilities and the ballpark looked like.”

After a short negotiation with his father, Collins, Cade took Moore up on his offer to attend the camp.

Of course, all this was before Cade blossomed into the renowned flamethrower he would be at the college level, garnering consecutive seasons with a sub-2.00 ERA and becoming the No. 184 draft prospect in MLB.com’s latest “Top 250” list ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft — beginning Sunday evening at 6 p.m. Back then, time had become an essence for Denton, who admittedly was a late bloomer at Rowlett High School.

He held offers from junior colleges and Hendrix College — a private Division III school located in Conway, Arkansas.

Cade said he seldom lifted weights in high school. The only type of body conditioning he’d undergo was cardio workouts. In spite of that, his fastball still teetered around 83-85 mph.

“I really just wanted to at least give (ORU) a glimpse of who I could be,” Cade said. “I was really willing to do anything to get my name out there.”

Once he arrived on campus, Cade grabbed the attention of the coaches present the moment his bullpen sessions began.

In live batting practice, Cade got each batter faced out — jamming them with a well-placed, inside fastball on most instances. He didn’t overpower any batters faced or make them look foolish with any of his breaking pitches. He did, however, do enough to impress pitching coach Wes Davis, who pulled him aside near the home dugout of J.L. Johnson Stadium and offered him a spot on the team as a preferred walk on.

Cade recalled being met with immediate euphoria and satisfaction that Davis had to refocus the young pitcher on the conversation at hand multiple times.

Collins, who had been watching the entirety of his son’s outing from the stands, met him along the third base line post-session.

“So, how’d it go?” he asked of his son as the two approached Collins’ car. “You looked really good out there. It seemed like it went pretty good.”

An undescriptive sigh erupted from Cade. Collins said he initially couldn’t tell if it was out of relief or despair.

“Well,” Cade responded. “Coach Wes (Davis) said he thinks they have a spot for me, as long as they work out the financial part of it.”

Immediately, Collins sprinted back to the facility to speak with Wes, who informed him he would be in contact with the family in coming days to negotiate the financial side of the deal.

“To be honest, I was shocked,” Collins said. “I was so happy for Cade, I didn’t know how to react.”

It was a surreal moment for Collins, who was immediately met with flashbacks of Cade and he attending Texas Rangers games at the once-utilized Globe Life Park — now called Choctaw Stadium and unattended by the club.

From an early age, Collins could tell baseball was meant for his son. Not because of his on-field product, but rather due to Cade’s ability to leave a game with at minimum five game balls on a consistent basis.

Collins, his wife Rachel and Cade attended Rangers spring training games for nearly 10 consecutive years in Surprise, Arizona. The success in attaining a plethora of game balls was even more rampant at Surprise Stadium than in any big-league ballpark.

“(Cade) was a baseball magnet,” Collins said with a laugh. “I’d almost expect to see him with an armful of baseballs after we left a ballgame.

“We probably have a few hundred of (the baseballs) back home.”

Cade’s freshman season at ORU was up-and-down. Through nine appearances in 2021, Cade held a 1.50 ERA. However, command issues in the latter stages of the year skewed his stat line, bolstering his ERA to a finalized 4.23 mark through 64 innings pitched. He attributed his errand outings to a lack of confidence.

So, Cade spent the majority of the ensuing offseason with deep, extensive periods of self-reflection. He watched videos and analyzed a variety of MLB pitchers, their techniques and compared himself to them.

One year later, it began to translate on the diamond.

Cade gradually transitioned into ORU’s closer, posting a 0.41 ERA, 55 strikeouts and a .155 opposing batting average through 24 appearances and 43 2/3 innings pitched, and was put on scholarship after season's end.

He carried that success into his junior season where he recorded a 1.83 ERA and 86 strikeouts and a .211 opposing batting average through an increased workload of 64 innings pitched.

So, what’s going through his teammates’ heads when Cade trots out of the ORU bullpen in the final innings of a game?

“Game over,” said ORU center fielder Jonah Cox. “It’s like I can say ‘Good game’ to the other team already. You just know (Cade is) going to come in and shut them down because he does it so routinely.”

Cox’s remarks of his teammate hold true. Cade’s 15 saves on the year were tied for a national best with Kent State’s Mitchell Scott. His superb 2023 campaign — a pivotal role in ORU’s 52-win season and first College World Series appearance since 1978 — earned him the National Collegiate Stopper of the Year Award, given to college baseball’s top relief pitcher.

“It’s very humbling as his father, but I know it’s so surreal for him,” Collins said. “There’s so many talented (relief) pitchers who could win that, and Cade won it.

“I remember looking at a kid who couldn’t pass 85 or 86 miles per hour on his fastball out of high school. Then all of a sudden, he’s throwing 98 (mph) at ease. It’s really cool to have watched him transform into the player he is today.”

As the initial rounds of the MLB Draft loom ahead, Cade often reflects on his journey to baseball prestige. Admittedly, he'd love to be selected by the Rangers and have an opportunity to pitch for his hometown team.

But regardless of where the phase of his career begins, he'll always remember the tribulations he underwent to earn that preferred walk on spot with the Golden Eagles.

"I've got a lot ahead of me, but I know it'll be worth it," he said. "There's nothing I can do now. There's really nothing that can happen on my part that will change the eventual outcome (of the draft). Whatever happens, happens."