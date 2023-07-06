Departing Xavier baseball hadn’t crossed the mind of Ethan Bosacker through four seasons with the program.

However, in the modern era of college athletics, scenarios as such don’t always stand. A productive senior season – following a stout 2021 campaign which featured a 3.34 ERA – resulted in the urge to showcase his talents against competition beyond that within the Big East. Eventually, he entered his name into the transfer portal.

On Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma State attained its fifth transfer of the offseason with the addition of the former Xavier ace pitcher, who announced his pledge on Twitter.

Bosacker spent the past four years with the Musketeers, most recently posting a 3.49 ERA, 8-3 record, 101 strikeouts and a .230 opposing batting average through 16 starts and 98 innings pitched in 2023.

His final start with the Musketeers resulted in a complete-game shutout over Eastern Illinois in an elimination game of the Nashville, Tennessee Regional – a moment he often replays in his head.

“It’s kind of a blackout scenario,” Bosacker said. “But I think about it a lot because of the magnitude of it and just how it transpired.”

Seven innings in, Bosacker realized a potential complete game was at stake. His teammates reminded him in the dugout while he tried his best to ignore them. Two innings later, it happened, ending with an embracement with his catcher along the first base line, concluding a 7-0 win.

One day later, the Musketeers upset host and national 6-seed Vanderbilt to stay alive in regional play.

“It’s crazy to think about but I knew we needed that game,” Bosacker said. “I knew my team needed me and I just did my thing. I went out there and delivered.”

The moment he entered his name into the transfer portal, a slew of brand-name college baseball programs called him – OSU being one of the first. His consummate pitching ability scored the interest of Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia and others.

However, a conversation with pitching coach Rob Walton grabbed his attention. Walton’s analysis of his mechanics and delivery at Xavier – featuring both positive and negative feedback – gripped Bosacker. The two remained in touch until his visit to Stillwater in late June.

The moment he stood in front of home plate and analyzed the ambiance of O’Brate Stadium and the Stillwater skyline, he made up his mind.

“I was able to envision myself playing there,” Bosacker said. “You can look up O’Brate Stadium on the internet, but I don’t think it really does justice. When I was able to make an appearance in person, I was absolutely blown away.”

Bosacker enters the Cowboy baseball program, possessing two years of eligibility after sitting out his sophomore year (2022) due to Tommy John surgery.

He joins pitchers Samuel Garcia (High Point), Bryson Hudgens (McNeese State) and Robert Cranz (Wichita State) along with former Mississippi State shortstop Lane Forsythe in amounting OSU’s offseason additions.

