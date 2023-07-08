Jack Wilson has yet to be astounded by Roc Riggio’s body of work as a baseball player.

Impressed? Sure. But not entirely blown away by anything his former pupil accomplishes on the diamond. Wilson — who spends the majority of his time as an assistant coach at Grand Canyon — said his success is something he anticipates.

“He’s a generational talent,” Wilson said. “(Riggio’s) skillset is so enhanced for his age it’s not even close.

“You almost expect to see him making a highlight-reel play of some sort when he plays.”

The 2023 MLB Draft will commence Sunday evening at 6 p.m. and will feature rounds one and two. Rounds 3-10 will take place Monday and 11-20 on Tuesday.

Wilson, a former draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 — who made his worth as a shortstop in a nine-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates — understands the amounting pressure young prospects will undergo in the days ahead. Still, Wilson is confident none of the mixed commentary from pundits on Riggio's unorthodox 5-foot-9 stature or occasional inconsistency on defense -- a struggle most ballplayers face at times anyway -- will faze him.

Why? Riggio contains a “slow heartbeat,” which is another way Wilson commended his ability to remain calm in high-leverage in-game scenarios.

Riggio’s first base coach at OSU, Jordy Mercer – another former big leaguer – uttered similar words after the Cowboys’ scrimmage last fall against Air Force.

“In pressure situations with a lot of magnitude, he’s so calm and so relaxed,” Mercer said. “He’s the true definition of a ballplayer.”

Riggio donned Team USA’s jersey as early as 11 years old. It was around that time, OSU coach Josh Holliday witnessed the young prospect's immense upside at a showcase in California, to which he exited the event thinking Riggio was the most talented.

But before his slew of successes that would follow, significant growth was needed.

Roc had been tossed around various positions – outfield, third base and even catcher. But it didn’t sit right with him nor his father, Jayme, who had already garnered feedback from multiple scouts for his son to transition to a middle infield position —preferably second base.

Committed to do what was necessary to propel his baseball career, Roc contacted Wilson, in search of an outside voice with MLB experience.

Wilson, already familiar with Roc from his time coaching him in travel ball, instructed Roc to meet him at his house the following day.

Wilson had bought a horse property and converted it into a backyard diamond for practice when he was still playing in the big leagues. He installed a FungoMan machine in his backyard – an iPad-programmed device often utilized for ground ball practice.

Within the first two weeks, Jayme received an unanticipated call from his son.

“Dad I’m out here sweating my butt off taking thousands of groundballs,” Roc said to his father, disgruntled over the phone. “Coach Jack (Wilson) hasn’t even left the house.”

Jayme instructed him to question Wilson on his sparse number of appearances over that two-week span.

“I don’t care, get reps in,” Wilson candidly responded to Roc. "I am not the (catalyst) to your success at second base, you are."

Each time, Wilson’s response would be verbatim as the days prior. He’d occasionally peek out his window adjacent to Riggio’s designated practice territory. He would then resume his personal activities – usually a game of Call of Duty Black Ops Zombies.

He finally exited his home one day and stared down his young pupil, donning a grimacing smile.

“I bet you’ve gotten about 10,000 ground balls, haven’t you?” Wilson rhetorically asked.

Roc nodded.

“Then let’s get to work.”

From that moment, the two spent days practicing the game-by-game duties of a second baseman. Wilson’s son, Jacob – a shortstop at Grand Canyon and projected first-round selection by a multitude of recent mock drafts – eventually joined in on the practice sessions.

Soon, it all became routine. Wilson saw the quick progression, finding joy as he analyzed the drastic growth in his young pupil.

“What comes with being a good second baseman is actually having the actions,” Wilson said. “Roc already had the actions. He had the athletic ability. He just needed a lot of reps.

“What makes great baseball players is what all they do on their own time, and I wanted to see that in him.”

Wilson coached Roc in the latter years of his high school career at Thousand Oaks High School. His success on the field grew larger, eventually leading to his commitment to OSU.

Roc gradually progressed his way to baseball stardom with a successful true freshman campaign with the Cowboys. A prolific outing in the 2022 Stillwater Regional, featuring a .555 batting average through 27 at-bats in that span, ingrained him on the college baseball map. He finished with a .295 batting average, 11 home runs and 47 RBI.

Roc carried that success into his sophomore campaign this past season, hitting .333 with a team-high 18 home runs, and 64 RBI. Defensively, he only recorded six errors in 2022, and 12 total in two seasons with the Cowboys.

"(Roc is) truly one of a kind," Holliday told the Tulsa World. "I can't really think of many professional players to compare him to. He's really set himself apart from most college players and even (professionals) with his style.

"He's so unique in everything does, nothing surprises me anymore."

A new opportunity awaits -- at least, as of now.

At the dawn of the new week, Roc will have an opportunity to embark on a new journey and a new phase of his young baseball career.

Currently, the 21-year-old is undergoing physicals, negotiations with various clubs and other facets that come with the pre-draft regimen. Having already been through it all as an 11th-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers out of high school in 2021, it hasn't bothered him, according to Jayme.

While embracing the opportunity to play professional baseball, his love for Stillwater and OSU will be everlasting.

"I could honestly see him training there over the summer," Jayme said. "He loves that town. He loves everything about it."

Regardless of what the future holds, Jayme also embraces his son's time at OSU. With another spin at the MLB Draft process on Sunday, he often finds himself scrolling through videos of an adolescent Roc, hitting balls in the Riggio backyard family batting cage in Semi Valley, California, reminiscing of the early days.

"To be truthful, I don't know where the time has gone," Jayme said. "I've loved watching him play (at OSU). Two years has really gone by fast.

"But Roc has a genuine love for the game of baseball. And as I tell him, 'Play the game until it's not fun anymore.' He's gonna do that, wherever that's at next year."