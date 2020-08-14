It would have been easy for the Tulsa Drillers and some minor league franchises in Texas to give up on playing games this summer when Major League Baseball shut down the minor leagues for all of 2020.
But they all deserve credit for not accepting that fate dictated by baseball officials far away from this area, for thinking outside the box and taking a gamble.
Their boldness paid off, for the most part, as those franchises gave baseball fans in Tulsa, Amarillo, Round Rock and San Antonio a chance to attend games in the Texas Collegiate League, which features top prospects in a pro environment. Instead of their normal 70-game home schedules, teams hosted just 15 in the regular season, but it was a taste of normalcy this summer that wasn’t enjoyed by fans in the 158 other affiliated minor league cities.
Despite some bumps along the way due to COVID-19, primarily in Frisco where games were played without fans, the TCL made it through the season and showed that fans while social distancing can attend games safely and that sports can continue safely during a pandemic.
“It wasn’t a regular Drillers season, but it was great,” Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. “It was just what we needed under the circumstances to have live baseball at ONEOK Field. We were fortunate to make that happen and a big thanks goes to (manager) Tom Holliday. It was a wonderful experience.
“We saw some really good talent and now they are a part of Tulsa baseball history.”
And for the fourth consecutive year, players in a Drillers uniform competed for a championship in the final game. Tulsa lost in the title game at perennial TCL kingpin Brazos Valley last Saturday after defeating Amarillo in the North finals.
Tulsa’s one home playoff game drew a crowd of 2,180 — an impressive total considering that it was on a Tuesday with no promotions and the game wasn’t scheduled until less than 72 hours in advance. The crowd was comparable to a weeknight Drillers playoff game under normal conditions in the Texas League.
“The response from our fans was awesome,” Melega said. “This summer gave us a chance to engage with our fans and let them know how important they are to us.
”The season also was a morale boost for our staff. After three months of working remotely they had a chance to do what they do best, run a baseball game, and it gave everybody purpose for six weeks. I think other teams and leagues can learn from what we did.”
One of those teams is the United Soccer League’s FC Tulsa, which had its home opener Wednesday and is operating with a similar plan and safety measures as the Drillers used for fans at ONEOK Field.
On the field, Oklahoma State outfielder and Bixby graduate Cade Cabbiness continued to take a major step forward in his development for a pro career. He picked up where he left off when his senior season was shut down in March due to the pandemic. Cabbiness, a 2016 St. Louis Cardinals 21st-round draft choice, batted .293 and led the Drillers with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 24 games.
Southern Cal outfielder Jamal O’Guinn, who had been selected to be in the first 10 rounds this year before the draft was shorterned, was another consistent power threat with three homers, 19 RBIs and a .261 batting average in 30 games. He also had the catch of the year when he landed in the Drillers bullpen to prevent a homer in the July 16 game at ONEOK.
Oral Roberts infielder Ryan Cash batted .274 and didn’t commit an error in 23 games. OSUe catcher/third baseman Max Hewitt batted over .300 in the second half of the season and Kentucky infielder Jaden Brown hit .304 overall. The Drillers went 7-0 in games played by Bixby graduate and future OU player Breydon Daniel, who batted .333 with seven RBIs before leaving the team late in the season to get married. Florida International outfielder Alec Sanchez had a team-high 12 stolen bases in 29 games and Southern Cal’s Clay Owens bounced back from a rough regular season to bat .500 (5-for-10) with seven RBIs in the playoffs.
Except for a meltdown in the title game, pitching was a strength for the Drillers throughout the season. OSU right-hander and Jenks graduate Bryce Osmond was the team’s too pitcher this season with a 2.28 ERA and a TCL-high 36 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings.
Southern Cal left-hander John Beller was so impressive he signed with St. Louis before the season ended and Florida lefty Hunter Barco showed in a half-season why he is projected as one of 2022’s top draft choices. Reliever Austin Vernon didn’t make his Drillers debut until mid-season, but with a fastball in the high 90s mph had a team-high three saves as he made a big impression with pro scouts. Tulsa resident and USAO right-hander Matt Merrill, a former Houston Astros minor leaguer, showed that he should get a second chance at affiliated baseball.
“In this game it doesn’t matter where you’re from,” Holliday said. “It really doesn’t. If anybody gets anything about what this summer college baseball is, you can be from anywhere. The kid (Vernon) who closed is from North Carolina Central; nobody ever heard of them and he might pitch in the big leagues someday.”
For Melega and the Drillers front office, it’s now time to look ahead to 2021 as everyone hopes that conditions involving COVID-19 will improve enough for the minors and Texas League to resume. But when 2021 arrives, there is a significant possibility that Minor League Baseball will have undergone a radical reorganization that could extend to the TL as the majors look to take over the minors.
In a normal year, the Drillers and other franchises whose player development contract with their major league parent team are expiring would need to soon work on extending their partnership or finding a new one, but all of that is on hold as {span class=”pigeon-free-content”}the current Professional Baseball Agreement ends Sept. 30. The Drillers have been affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers since the 2015 season.
“It will take us four-to-five years to dig out of this hole from 2020, but we’re fine,” Melega said. “There is some volatility in the industry, but we have a great relationship with the Dodgers and they want to be here.”