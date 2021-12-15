 Skip to main content
Bartlesville's Ridge Brewington signs with Air Force
Bartlesville's Ridge Brewington signs with Air Force

Bartlesville lineman Ridge Brewington, surrounded by his family, signs with Air Force on Wednesday. COURTESY

Bartlesville offensive lineman Ridge Brewington signed with Air Force on Wednesday.

Brewington was a four-year starter for the Bruins.

"Ridge is a hard-working young man that has done everything we have asked him to do on and off the field," Bartlesville coach Jason Sport said. "We are very proud of his selfless heart and excited to see him serve his country while playing football at the Air Force Academy."

'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster
'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster

Editor's note: This story from 1999 is our most popular story on Tulsaworld.com today. Here's a look at the impact of Jerry Schmidt. Bob Stoops deputized Schmidt to change the culture of the place, to reshape the bodies and minds of players who until then had been spoiled with ice cream the night before games and on the way home from road trips.

