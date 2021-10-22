Arkansas takes 3-game skid into matchup with Arkansas-PB

UAPB (1-5) lost to Southern 34-7 last week after allowing 304 rushing yards. Kierre Crossley leads UAPB in rushing with 252 yards on 59 carries and five touchdowns. The Golden Lions will likely play both Skyler Perry and Xavier Vaughn at quarterback.

Home away from home

Arkansas was the home team against Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and this week they are the home team 200 miles from campus at War Memorial Stadium.

“You look at the schedule and it says H for home, but they’re on the road,” Pittman said. “I’ll say this: Having two games like this in the same year, it’s hard. If we could cut that down to one or so, it would be a lot better, but it is what it is. We’re going to embrace Little Rock.

“Some coaches would ask why are we going there, but not ours. We’re going there because the people in Little Rock want us to be there. We’re going to embrace this and we’re going over there to win.”

Lions roared in spring

In an abbreviated spring schedule last year because of COVID-19, the Golden Lions won the SWAC Western Division and advanced to the SWAC championship game, posting a 4-0 record before falling to Alabama A&M 40-33 on May 1.