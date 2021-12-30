Alamo Bowl notebook: Patrick Fields makes an impressive exit for Sooners

Patrick Fields finished with a game-high nine tackles en route to being named the Alamo Bowl’s most outstanding defensive player on Wednesday night in San Antonio.
It ends a solid career for the OU team captain and Union High School graduate.
Fields started 37 games during his final three seasons with the Sooners.
“I never even saw myself playing Division I,” Fields said. “I always just put my head down and worked. I always did things with integrity and honesty, and it just so happened that God chose to bless me with these accolades and this recognition.
“It’s been an amazing journey. I can’t say thank you enough to everybody here at OU like genuinely from the bottom of my heart. I think I try to make that shown every single day in our interactions and in our conversations.”
Flashy game
Wide receiver Jalil Farooq had only one career reception during his freshman season. He blew up on Wednesday night.
Farooq finished with three catches for a team-high 64 yards, including a 30-yard catch against the Ducks.
“Jalil is extremely talented, and I think everybody saw that tonight,” OU interim offensive coordinator Cale Gundy said. “We were going to go with him and Mario. We moved Mike Woods over to the X position because with Theo and Jadon Haselwood not being here. You saw what he can do. I’m excited to be his coach, and I’m excited about what he can do. He’s a great player.”
Playmaker
Marvin Mims had two big plays for the Sooners on Wednesday night.
The sophomore wide receiver caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Williams in the second quarter. He also had a 24-yard punt return, which was the Sooners’ longest this season.
Williams and Mims were a potent combination this season. The pair connected for OU’s four longest scoring passes: a 67-yard throw against Texas Tech, the 55-yarder, a 52-yard score against Texas and a 43-yard pass against Texas Tech.
Mims led the Sooners with 32 catches for a team-high 705 yards and five scores.