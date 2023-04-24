Oklahoma

2023 record: 42-1 (12-0)

Looking back: No. 1 OU completed a conference sweep of No. 16/19 Baylor with a pair of shutout wins in Saturday’s doubleheader, 4-0 and 2-0. Starting pitcher Alex Storako dominated in the first contest of the doubleheader, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings. She improved to 14-0 while Baylor’s Kaci West received the loss (6-2). Jordy Bahl entered in the seventh and earned the save, her second of the year. Storako allowed three free passes in the victory, marking the first outing of the year she allowed multiple walks. After four scoreless innings, the Sooners recorded four runs in the sixth inning.

Looking ahead: The Sooners travel to Wichita State for a Tuesday matchup before a Wednesday contest against TU. Both games are on ESPN+.

Notable: OU collected its fourth Big 12 sweep of the season, securing its 52nd straight conference series victory (44 sweeps in that span) ... the trio of shutouts was the second Big 12 series this season the Sooners have not allowed a run (vs. Texas Tech) ... the Sooners have won 88 of their last 90 Big 12 regular season games ... on the season, the Sooners are outscoring the opposition 355-35 and have hit 80 home runs to go with a nation-best .372 team batting average. The pitching staff has tossed 26 shutouts in OU’s 43 games with 333 strikeouts and a .152 opponent batting average.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 39-8 (8-4)

Looking back: The Cowgirls encountered a rare winless week for the first time this season, losing 3-1 against Wichita State in extra innings to open the week and suffering a sweep against Texas over the weekend. OSU lost 1-0 in extras to open the series, before dropping both legs of a doubleheader 3-2 and 5-2 in Austin, Texas.

Looking ahead: OSU won’t play in a midweek game this week, instead focusing solely on its weekend series against Texas Tech. The Cowgirls open Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Lubbock, and round out the three-game set at 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday as part of their final road conference series this year. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Notable: The Cowgirls managed to score only five runs across four games, the lowest output for OSU this season ... Paired with a loss to Iowa State, OSU is on a five-game losing streak ... The Cowgirls fell five spots in D1Softball’s Top 25 to No. 8 as a result.

Tulsa

2023 record: 20-23 (6-6)

Looking back: Down to its last out, Tulsa put together five singles and a walk to storm back and beat Houston 6-4, completing the series sweep at Cougar Softball Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Tulsa had trailed Houston (19-24, 6-6 The American) since the bottom of the second frame and was down 4-2 entering the final inning. After the first two batters were retired, it came down to Kylee Nash. She came through with a single to right to keep the game alive for the top of the order.

Looking ahead: Tulsa hosts No. 1 Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon before welcoming No. 23 Wichita State for a weekend series at the Collins Family Softball Complex. All four games will air on ESPN+.

Notable: The Golden Hurricane moved to 2-16 this season when trailing after six innings ... TU is 14-5 this season in games where it has scored in the first inning, and 15-5 when scoring first ... Houston committed four errors on Sunday and Tulsa was responsible for two ... this was Tulsa’s first conference road sweep since taking care of ECU in a four-game series in 2021.

— From Staff Reports