Oklahoma

2023 record: 45-1 (15-0)

Looking back: The Sooners captured their 11th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with a three-game home sweep over Kansas. The Sooners have won 24 straight Big 12 conference games and 53 consecutive series, with 45 sweeps during that span. OU has now won 60 straight games at home.

Looking ahead: Oklahoma will face Tulsa in a Tuesday 5 p.m. game, a rescheduled contest from last week's rainout. The Sooners then head to Stillwater to wrap up the regular season with three games at Oklahoma State - Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4) and Sunday (2).

Notable: OU leads the nation in batting average (.377), doubles per game (1.91), ERA (0.80), fielding percentage (.987), home runs per game (1.91), on-base percentage (.467), scoring (8.37 runs), shutouts (28) and slugging percentage (.689). ... Nicole May (0.43), Alex Storako (0.77) and Jordy Bahl (1.10) rank No. 2, No. 3 and No. 7 nationally, respectively, in ERA. ... Jayda Coleman is hitting a team-high .465.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 41-9 (10-5)

Looking back: The Cowgirls traveled to Lubbock, Texas, for a weekend series against Texas Tech, clinching the series with two run-rule victories sandwiched between a 4-3 loss in extra innings.

Looking ahead: Entering the final week of the season, the Cowgirls play their final road game of the season Wednesday at 6 p.m. against North Texas in Denton, Texas. OSU returns to Stillwater for a weekend series against top-ranked Oklahoma, with two games being nationally broadcast. The series opens at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN2, followed by a game Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN. Sunday's 2 p.m. start will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Notable: The Cowgirls are 2-4 in extra-inning games this season ... OSU won its most recent game against OU, defeating the Sooners 4-3 in extras to win the Big 12 Championship last season ... Second baseman Rachel Becker safely reached base in 49 consecutive games, setting a new school record.

Tulsa

2023 record: 19-27 (6-9)

Looking back: The Golden Hurricane was swept by visiting Wichita State during a three-game homestand. Tulsa only managed five runs in three contests against the Shockers in the American Athletic Conference series.

Looking ahead: Tulsa will host top-ranked Oklahoma in a 5 p.m. contest on Tuesday. The game is a sellout. It was originally scheduled last Wednesday. The Hurricane finishes regular-season play with a three-game AAC series at East Carolina.

Notable: Haley Morgan (.396) and Imani Edwards (.379) are Tulsa's offensive leaders. ... Tulsa's team batting average (.273) ranks third in the AAC. ... TU is 10-10 at home this season.

— From Staff Reports