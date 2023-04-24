ORU

2023 record: 29-11 (14-1)

Looking back: Justin Quinn hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the 13th and ORU picked up its sixth straight series win with an 8-4 victory over North Dakota State in the rubber match Sunday afternoon.

The 13-inning marathon marked the longest of the season for the Golden Eagles, who are now 2-1 in extra-inning contests this season.

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles return to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oklahoma.

Notable: Sunday’s contest marked the 70th meeting all-time between the two clubs ... with the win, ORU is now 48-22 all-time against NDSU ... the Golden Eagles have won 19 of their last 22 contests ... ORU is 2-1 in extra-inning games this season ... Jonah Cox pushed his hitting streak to 24 games and has now recorded a hit in 39 of the 40 games this season.

Oklahoma

2023 record: 22-19 (7-8)

Looking back: OU won both games of its Saturday doubleheader at No. 14 Texas, 9-6 and 6-4, to complete the weekend series sweep at Disch-Falk Field. The Sooners bullpen accounted for 11.1 innings and 11 strikeouts, allowing seven hits, three runs and two walks.

Looking ahead: OU hosts to Oral Roberts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, then faces Kansas in a Big 12 conference series this weekend.

Notable: Carter Campbell was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after registering a win and a save in OU’s road series sweep against Texas, the conference announced Monday ... freshman catcher Easton Carmichael was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on March 13 and junior shortstop Dakota Harris was named Newcomer of the Week on March 20 ... OU is now 10-8 against Texas and 6-3 against the Longhorns in Austin during Skip Johnson’s head coaching tenure, which began with the 2018 season.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 28-13 (11-7)

Looking back: Offense was the name of the game for OSU this past week, winning all four games they played and scoring 14-plus runs in three of them. The Cowboys opened with a 19-8 Bedlam victory against Oklahoma before traveling to Lawrence, Kansas, for a weekend series against the Jayhawks. OSU swept, winning 15-10, 14-3 and 8-3 during the road trip.

Looking ahead: The Cowboys briefly return to O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater for a midweek game against Wichita State at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast on ESPN+ before again traveling for a weekend series, this time against Michigan. In Ann Arbor, OSU will face the Wolverines at 3 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

Notable: OSU remained unranked in D1Baseball’s Top 25 this week...The Cowboys are on a five-game winning streak...After tallying 13 RBIs this past week, first baseman David Mendham now leads the team with 42...The Cowboys and Wolverines will meet for the first time since 2019, when they played a single game in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, with OSU winning 3-2.

