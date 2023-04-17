ORU

2023 record: 27-10 (12-0)

Looking back: Mac McCroskey homered for the third consecutive game and sixth time in the last six contests as ORU run-ruled Northern Colorado, 13-3, in eight innings for its seventh straight victory Sunday afternoon from J.L. Johnson Stadium in Tulsa. With the win, the Golden Eagles recorded their third consecutive sweep and are off to their best start (12-0) in Summit League play since beginning 20-0 in 2004.

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles travel to face North Dakota State for a Friday-Sunday series.

Notable: With the win, ORU is now 13-0 all-time and 10-0 at J.L. Johnson Stadium against the Bears ... the Golden Eagles have now won seven consecutive games and 17 of their last 19 contests ... the sweep marked the third straight for the Golden Eagles and their fifth of the season ... the run-rule victory marked the fifth in League play for ORU ... McCroskey became the first Golden Eagle since Spencer Henson in 2019 to homer in three consecutive contests.

Oklahoma

2023 record: 19-18 (4-8)

Looking back: In a win that had the feeling of a team reset Tuesday night, OU topped Wichita State 8-1 inside L. Dale Mitchell Park behind two RBI each from Kendall Pettis and Wallace Clark and 9.0 innings of one-run ball between five Sooner pitchers as Carter Campbell improved to 4-3 on the season.

The midweek uptick proved only temporary as OU dropped the first two games in its weekend series with Texas Tech — a 13-7 defeat Friday followed by Saturday’s 9-5 loss — before salvaging the series finale by run rule Sunday. Bryce Madron delivered the “walk-off”, two-run blast to end Sunday’s 12-2 victory and send the Sooners back above .500.

Looking ahead: Starting the week again at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference standings, OU’s next challenge comes in the form of a Bedlam visit to Oklahoma State Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN+). The Cowboys return to the diamond at O’Brate Stadium following a weekend series defeat to West Virginia

Notable: While Madron and Jackson Nicklaus powered the Sooners’ Sunday win, redshirt senior Braden Carmichael (2-0) paved the way on the mound to a needed victory. The left-hander allowed one earned run and fanned five Red Raiders over 7.1 innings pitched … OU infielder Anthony MacKenzie enters the week batting .331 and sitting seventh in the Big 12 with 48 base hits this spring … The Sooners committed four errors over the weekend. The program’s .965 fielding percentage ranks eighth among the nine Big 12 teams.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 24-13 (8-7)

Looking back: After an 8-5 loss against Oral Roberts on Tuesday to begin the week, the Cowboys dropped the first two games of their weekend series against West Virginia, falling 6-3 and 9-5 against the Mountaineers. OSU snapped a 5-game losing streak that dated back to the past week with an 11-6 win against West Virginia on Sunday to close the weekend.

Looking ahead: OSU opens the week with a Bedlam matchup against Oklahoma at O’Brate Stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before traveling to Lawrence, Kansas, for a weekend series against the Jayhawks. The Cowboys and Jayhawks will play Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and close the series Sunday at 1 p.m. All four games this week will stream on ESPN+.

Notable: The Cowboys dropped out of D1Baseball’s Top 25 this week and fell to sixth in the Big 12 Conference standings…pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown returned to the Friday starter role this past weekend, pitching four innings and allowing three runs…Despite allowing four runs Saturday, OSU relief pitcher Isaac Stebens’ 27 hits allowed this season is the lowest in the Big 12.

