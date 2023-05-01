ORU

2023 record: 32-11 (17-1)

Looking back: The Golden Eagles picked up their seventh straight series win with a sweep of South Dakota State over the weekend. In their last 25 games, the Golden Eagles are 22-3 and have won nine of their last 10.

Looking ahead: ORU remains home at J.L. Johnson Stadium for a Top 25 matchup against No. 16 Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Golden Eagles claimed the first meeting between the two squads, 8-5, on April 11 in Stillwater.

Notable: For the third consecutive week, the Oral Roberts baseball team has been ranked in the Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division I poll, checking in at No. 24 on Monday ... Jonah Cox extended his hit streak to 27 games with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate and also drove in three RBI. Drew Stahl, Max Lucas, Sam Thompson and Blaze Brothers rounded were multi-hit performers over the weekend.

Oklahoma

2023 record: 24-20 (9-9)

Looking back: The Sooners’ midweek visit from Oral Roberts was canceled due to rain before OU carried its momentum from a weekend sweep at Texas into another Big 12 series victory over Kansas.

The Jayhawks jumped on Sooner pitching early in an 8-2 win in Friday’s opener, but OU rebounded behind five RBI from John Spikerman in Saturday’s 11-6 victory and went on to claim the series in a 7-4 win in Sunday’s finale powered by left-hander James Hitt (8.0 IP, 7 hits, 4 ER, 5 Ks, 1 BB).

Looking ahead: OU opens the week at No. 59 in the NCAA RPI rankings with a trip to Dallas Baptist ahead Tuesday night (6:30 p.m.) before the Sooners visit No. 12 West Virginia on the weekend.

The Mountaineers were the only Big 12 program included in the D1.Baseball.com Top 25 released Monday morning. The weekend series begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday followed by a 3 p.m. middle game Saturday and Sunday’s 12 p.m. finale. All three games will be shown on ESPN+.

Notable: Spikerman, the Sooners’ sophomore outfielder, turned in the first multi-home run game of his career and set a new career high of five RBI with a three-run blast followed by a two-run shot in Saturday’s win over Kansas … Hitt’s eight innings on Sunday marked the longest outing by an OU pitcher in 2023 as the Texas Tech transfer improved to 4-0 on the season … Sooner pitching enters the week last among Big 12 staffs with 308 total strikeouts on the season.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 30-13 (11-7)

Looking back: Weather ruined two of the Cowboys' games this past week, with a Tuesday midweek against Wichita State being called and the first game of OSU's weekend series against Michigan not being played on Friday. OSU managed two games against the Wolverines, winning 5-3 on Saturday and 8-5 on Sunday.

Looking ahead: OSU opens with an in-state game against Oral Roberts in Tulsa on Tuesday at 6 p.m., followed by a weekend series at O'Brate Stadium against East Tennessee State. Friday's game will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a Saturday game at 6 p.m. and the series closing at 1 p.m. on Sunday. All three weekend games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Notable: The Cowboys currently possess a seven-game win streak dating back to two weeks ago ... OSU lost 8-5 in its most recent game against Oral Roberts three weeks ago ... No weekend starter for OSU has an ERA lower than 4.01.

