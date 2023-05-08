ORU

2023 record: 36-11 (20-1)

Looking back: The No. 24 Golden Eagles captured their 20th Summit League regular season title and second in the last three seasons outright Sunday afternoon, completing the three-game sweep of St. Thomas with an 8-1 victory.

The sweep improved the Golden Eagles, who have won eight straight and 26 of their last 29, to 36-11 overall, marking their best 47-game start since 2004. The victory also marked the 11th time ORU has reached at least 20 League wins in program history.

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles conclude their four-game road trip with a contest at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wichita State. ORU finishes its home schedule with a three-game series Friday through Sunday against Southern Indiana.

Notable: Jake McMurray went 6-for-16 (.375), scored six runs, drove in six and belted two home runs during a 4-0 week to gain his second consecutive TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Performer of the Week award. ... Jonah Cox logged his team-best 26th multi-hit performance of the year and pushed his hitting streak to 31 games after going 2-for-4 with an RBI ... with Sunday's win, ORU improved to 8-1 all-time against the Tommies and has won seven straight in the series ... in his last 20 innings on the mound, lefty Jacob Widener has struck out 33 batters and allowed only three runs.

Oklahoma

2023 record: 26-22 (10-11)

Looking back: The Sooners’ bats helped OU drop Dallas Baptist in a 10-7 midweek road victory before Skip Johnson and Co. took a series defeat in a critical weekend visit to No. 12 West Virginia.

The Sooners were let down by their pitching in the penultimate conference series of 2023. Braxton Douthit (4-4) allowed seven runs on seven hits and five walks over 4.0 innings in Friday’s 9-3 defeat and it was a trio of OU pitchers responsible for the nine runs the Mountaineers plated in Sunday’s finale. The Sooners’ do return from Morgantown with a quality road from Saturday’s 6-3 victory.

Looking ahead: OU gets a break midweek ahead of a weekend trip outside the conference to Gonzaga. Friday and Saturday’s games are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. CT before Sunday’s 5 p.m. finale.

Notable: Redshirt senior left-hander Braden Carmichael went 6.2 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with a walk and six strikeouts Saturday to record his fifth straight win in a start … After giving up 21 earned runs at West Virginia, OU’s staff era now sits 5.86, seventh among Big 12 programs … A pair of two-run home runs from Bryce Madron and Dakota Harris powered the Sooners in Saturday’s victory. The transfer duo has now combined for 18 home runs this spring.

Oklahoma State

Record: 33-14 (11-7)

Looking back: OSU opened the week with a 9-7 loss against Oral Roberts in Tulsa, snapping a seven-game winning streak for the Cowboys. But the team swept East Tennessee State in a three-game series that included a 20-7 run-rule victory.

Looking ahead: The Cowboys won’t play a midweek game, instead focusing only on a three-game weekend series against Kansas State that starts Friday at 6 p.m. and will be the final regular season home series. The Cowboys continue against the Wildcats with a game 6 p.m. Saturday and close out Sunday at 1 p.m. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Notable: After struggling at the plate the past month, freshman outfielder Nolan Schubart went 3-for-3 with three home runs Sunday, including two grand slams to end with 10 RBIs … Schubart tied an OSU record for RBIs in a game, matching the 10 Jason Heath drove in on April 23, 1993 … The Cowboys dropped from 19th to 21st in the NCAA Baseball RPI, despite sweeping ETSU.

— From Staff Reports