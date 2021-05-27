Coach looks back on challenging 14 months for Oilers

However, life would be different moving forward. The team was required to live in a bubble with no contact with media and fans, and endured COVID testing weekly.

“We were tested twice a week,” Murray said. “A lot of this was peripheral stuff and it was all new to us. We had to get acclimated to what it was all about. It was hard. Outside of the game of hockey, we are all basically in quarantine. There was no entertainment we could do. Everything (for meals) was take-out. All we did was come to work every day. The players are out of the building by 1 p.m. every day after practice and nothing to do.”

Despite the protocols, 10 players tested positive for COVID-19 at one point, including Murray and assistant coach Zac Desjardins.

“That was hard, especially not being on campus,” Murray said of having to coach the team from home. “I was working from an apartment for 10 days. Zac and I went down, then (we) had all those players out at the same time and it fell when we had four games in five nights at home. We did not want to cancel any games so we made the effort to get players in. We put a lineup on the ice and it was not the best we could do, but we made it work even though it took a toll on guys.