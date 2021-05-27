Coach looks back on challenging 14 months for Oilers

With Friday’s final home game, and just three road games remaining on the 2020-21 schedule, the Tulsa Oilers are looking forward to putting a cap on what has been a rollercoaster ride over the past 14 months.
The Oilers wrap up the home portion of their schedule at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the BOK Center. The Oilers (28-27-10-3) face the Wichita Thunder (40-18-6-2). Tulsa then closes out the season with games Saturday and Sunday at Wichita and the season finale June 4 at Kansas City.
It all started on March 12, 2020 when the ECHL canceled the remainder of the season with nine games remaining and the Oilers sitting in a playoff spot. COVID-19 shut most everything down and no one knew when hockey would be played again. Plans were eventually made to play a 2020-21 season, but that came with a lot of challenges.
“It was not any different for us than any other team in our league. We had protocols,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “It was scary at first thinking, how are we going to make it work when every other league is shut down. The world was shut down and yet, we were going to forge ahead and make a season of it.
“There was a waiting period, but I was told from day one we were playing, as long as the league played. They were talking about starting Oct. 15 but they took a closer look at that and it was pushed back to Dec. 15. I think that was a smart move. I was surprised we did not have a shortened schedule.”
However, life would be different moving forward. The team was required to live in a bubble with no contact with media and fans, and endured COVID testing weekly.
“We were tested twice a week,” Murray said. “A lot of this was peripheral stuff and it was all new to us. We had to get acclimated to what it was all about. It was hard. Outside of the game of hockey, we are all basically in quarantine. There was no entertainment we could do. Everything (for meals) was take-out. All we did was come to work every day. The players are out of the building by 1 p.m. every day after practice and nothing to do.”
Despite the protocols, 10 players tested positive for COVID-19 at one point, including Murray and assistant coach Zac Desjardins.
“That was hard, especially not being on campus,” Murray said of having to coach the team from home. “I was working from an apartment for 10 days. Zac and I went down, then (we) had all those players out at the same time and it fell when we had four games in five nights at home. We did not want to cancel any games so we made the effort to get players in. We put a lineup on the ice and it was not the best we could do, but we made it work even though it took a toll on guys.
“We put ourselves in the position of putting on some entertainment and maybe putting us in harm's way at times.”
Now there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The ECHL has released the schedule for the 2021-22 season, which starts in October.
“All the teams that sat out are back in except Brampton, who dropped out, and we have Iowa and Paul Revere coming in next year, and it will be a full league once again next season,” Murray said.
With a short offseason, there will be little time to build next season's team.
“Recruiting will be on the forefront, right off the bat,” Murray said. “It makes for little downtime, but I like that. I don’t like having nothing to do.”