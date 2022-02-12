Cisse, Anderson lead Cowboys past Mountaineers

STILLWATER (AP) — Moussa Cisse finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Avery Anderson III scored 18 to power Oklahoma State to an 81-58 romp over West Virginia on Saturday.
Cisse sank 8-of-12 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (12-12, 5-7 Big 12 Conference) on the way to his third double-double of the season. Anderson was 10-of-12 at the free-throw line and added seven boards. Bryce Thompson scored 13.
Oklahoma State took a 36-30 lead after Tyreek Smith's layup at the buzzer capped a 5-0 run to close out the first half.
Bryce Williams had back-to-back layups to end a 16-2 spurt to open the second half, giving the Cowboys a 52-32 lead with 13:47 remaining. West Virginia (14-10, 3-8) never threatened from there.
Malik Curry topped the Mountaineers with 13 points off the bench. Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman added 12 points each. Sherman made just 4-of-16 shots, including 1-of-10 from 3-point range.
The Cowboys shot 48% overall but hit just 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. West Virginia shot 32% overall and made 7-of-27 from distance (26%). Oklahoma State outscored the Mountaineers 40-16 in the paint.
Oklahoma State has held its opponent to less than 60 points in all five of its conference wins. West Virginia beat the Cowboys 70-60 on Jan. 11.
Oklahoma State travels to play No. 8 Kansas on Monday. West Virginia travels to play Kansas State on Monday.
OKLAHOMA STATE 81, WEST VIRGINIA 58
WEST VIRGINIA (14-10): Bridges 2-9 3-4 8, Paulicap 0-2 0-0 0, Ko.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, McNeil 3-5 3-3 12, Sherman 4-16 3-3 12, Curry 5-8 3-4 13, Cottrell 2-6 0-0 5, Osabuohien 0-3 1-2 1, Ke.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 2-6 0-0 5, Carrigan 1-2 0-0 2, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 13-16 58.
OKLAHOMA ST. (12-12): Smith 2-2 2-2 6, Cisse 8-12 2-4 18, Anderson 4-13 10-12 18, Likekele 2-4 0-0 4, Thompson 3-8 6-8 13, B.Williams 3-6 3-4 9, Moncrieffe 0-1 3-4 3, Walker 1-2 0-0 3, Ka.Boone 2-2 0-0 4, Ke.Boone 1-3 0-0 3, Church 0-1 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 26-34 81.
Halftime: OSU 36-30. 3-point goals: WVU 7-27 (McNeil 3-5, Bridges 1-2, Cottrell 1-3, Wilson 1-4, Sherman 1-10, Ke.Johnson 0-1, Curry 0-2), OSU 3-13 (Ke.Boone 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Walker 1-2, B.Williams 0-2, Anderson 0-5). Rebounds: WVU 21 (Osabuohien 4), OSU 48 (Cisse 10). Assists: WVU 7 (Osabuohien 3), OSU 13 (B.Williams 4). Total fouls: WVU 22, OSU 13. A: 8,013 (13,611).