Celebrate Memorial, Owasso and Holland Hall championships with a commemorative page

  • Updated
TUL_WRLD_062422_01_Z_001_11961.jpg

To help celebrate the state championships won by Memorial boys basketball,  Holland Hall girls soccer and Owasso baseball, the Tulsa World has full-color commemorative pages available for purchase. Through Sunday, they are publishing in the print edition and e-edition online in the sports section. The Memorial boys basketball page can be found on PAGE B6. Holland Hall girls soccer will be in Saturday's edition, and Owasso baseball will be printed on Sunday.

Page reproductions for purchase are printed on high-quality photo paper that is suitable for framing. Each page is 12 inches by 21 inches and includes a game story, photo and box score from the game.

To order your commemorative page, go to tulsaworldstore.com

