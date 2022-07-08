Cayden Green, 4-star offensive lineman from Missouri, commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 four-star offensive lineman Cayden Green on Friday afternoon. Green announced the move live via CBS Sports HQ.

Green, who attends Lee's Summit High School in Missouri, is rated the No. 92 player in the country, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the No. 12 offensive lineman and No. 2 player from Missouri.

Green chose the Sooners over Missouri, Nebraska and Louisiana State. He also held offers from the likes of Florida, Michigan, Southern California, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound prospect took an official visit to Norman on June 3. He was primarily recruited by OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, according to 247Sports.

Green is Oklahoma's 12th pledge of the 2023 class, and the third since June 30. He joins three-star Joshua Bates as the Sooners' offensive line recruits so far.