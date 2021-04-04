Boxing in Tulsa: Trey Lippe Morrison’s Saturday opponent is a 48-fight veteran

The Trey Lippe Morrison storyline always centers on three points: his name (he’s the son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison), his knockout power (comparable to his father’s) and his lack of experience.

In seven years as a professional boxing heavyweight, the 31-year-old Lippe Morrison has only 16 fights and 31 rounds of action. He is 16-0, having prevailed by knockout in each contest.

The storyline for his next fight centers on a pronounced contrast in experience.

During Saturday’s Top Rank/ESPN show at Tulsa’s Osage Casino, and in his first competition in 20 months, Lippe Morrison is matched with Jason Lee Bergman, a 36-year-old veteran of 48 professional bouts and 196 rounds.

Bergman stands 6-foot-2, hails from Birmingham, Alabama, and fights as a southpaw. His record stands at 27-19-2, with seven losses in his past nine bouts. Bergman has worked as a sparring partner for current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Headlining Saturday’s card is a world title bout matching Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title.

Attendance in the Osage Casino theater is limited to 500 spectators. Tickets are sold out.