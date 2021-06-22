Bishop Kelley alum Patrick Callan, who's 'always driving forward,' thrilled to swim for U.S. in Tokyo Olympics

Patrick Callan has a few favorite sayings.

But the phrase, “Until your idols become your rivals,” particularly motivates the former Bishop Kelley High School and current University of Michigan swimmer, who competed in his first meet when he was 7 years old.

Fast forward 14 years and Callan, now 21, has seen that mantra become reality.

During last week’s U.S. Olympic Trials at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Callan didn’t directly compete against stars like Ryan Lochte, Ryan Murphy and Nathan Adrian. He was often in the same room as those idols during the week, though, and knowing they were all battling for the same goal — making the U.S. Olympic Team — was motivation enough.

On June 15, Callan placed sixth in the finals of the 200-meter men’s freestyle, racing in the same heat as 2016 Olympians Townley Haas and Blake Pieroni among a slew of other talented swimmers. The Owasso native’s performance earned him a spot on the Olympic Team during final selections last Sunday and he’ll head to Tokyo for the Olympic Games in July, where he’ll be part of the 800-meter freestyle relay team.

“It’s weird. I don’t think it’s really even set in yet,” Callan said Tuesday after celebrating with his Michigan teammates Monday in Ann Arbor.