Bishop Kelley alum Patrick Callan thrilled to swim for U.S. in Tokyo Olympics

But Michigan’s swimming culture breeds Olympians like few other schools have. Enter Donald B. Canham Natatorium and it’s hard to miss the wall dedicated to the 87 coaches and athletes who’ve gone from the Wolverines’ program to the Olympics.

There’s also a clock inside the arena that counts down to the Olympics, resetting each time one Games’ finish in preparation for the next. Seeing those reminders twice daily continually motivates Callan, who was less disappointed than some other swimmers when the trials were postponed.

“I know a lot of people were upset,” Callan said. “But personally, I took it as an opportunity to get better for a year and just be more prepared for this year. I guess it worked out.”

Now that he’s on the U.S. roster, besides competing and winning, Callan’s most excited to get to know his teammates in person, no longer as idols on a television screen. He also shares a special bond with Michigan teammate Jake Mitchell, who made the national squad in the 400 freestyle, and Callan said they’re excited to take on the world together.

Though Olympic swimming begins on July 24, Callan will see his first action in the 800 relay heats on July 27. The event finals and ensuing awards ceremony will be on July 28.