Bird Watch: Hurricane brought a magnificent visitor to Tulsa area

The devastation caused to coastal communities by hurricanes is accompanied by disturbances to many birds, as well.

One aspect of this that is well known to birders is the frequency with which hurricanes push pelagic birds inland. Species that are normally coastal-dwelling or ocean-dwelling, such as sooty terns, storm petrels and other seabirds, may be swept many miles and multiple states inland by these large and powerful storm systems.

The recent Hurricane Laura that made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 27 was no exception, with band-rumped storm petrels being reported in Missouri, Tennessee and Indiana in the following days.

Much larger magnificent frigatebirds with their 90-inch wingspans were reported in Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, as well as right here at Lake Yahola in Tulsa on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

True masters of the air, frigatebirds do not walk or swim, and only occasionally perch on branches or the ground. They may spend weeks or even months aloft over the open ocean with hardly a wing flap, using their incredible wingspan to capture every updraft.

While this is not the first time a frigatebird has been seen in Oklahoma or at Lake Yahola, it was still a rare enough event that it brought birders from across the state hoping for a glimpse.

