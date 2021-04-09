Bill Haisten: With another big show, Tony Holden remains the champion of Oklahoma boxing

In Saturday’s “Tulsa Time” show, there is Smith-Vlasov.

With all due respect to Smith and Vlasov, most of the 500 spectators who scored tickets will be there to see Lippe Morrison. The son of Tommy Morrison, Lippe Morrison has striking punching power and a record of 16-0 with 16 knockouts. In an eight-round contest, the 31-year-old Lippe Morrison battles Jason Bergman of Birmingham, Alabama.

In a fight scheduled for four rounds, Tulsa heavyweight Jeremiah Milton is matched with Jayvone Gafney of McComb, Mississippi. Milton was victorious in each of his first two professional bouts.

The 58-year-old Holden and his family have been Tulsa residents since the mid-’90s. He hails from Miami, Oklahoma, where he was the son of a Baptist preacher. At the age of 19, he became a camera operator for KJRH-2. When Big Al Jerkens was on the set for an early ’80s sports report, he looked into Holden’s camera.

Holden then became the producer of the syndicated Virgil Ward fishing show — a job that took Holden to the Arctic Circle, to various points in Canada, to Alaska and to Argentina, Venezuela and Mexico.