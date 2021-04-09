Bill Haisten: With another big show, Tony Holden remains the champion of Oklahoma boxing

After moving from the Texas Gulf Coast to Tulsa in 1990, I was pleased to discover that this city had a modest but consistent professional boxing culture. There were shows at venues like Tulsa City Limits, various hotel ballrooms and a blues-music joint known as Joey’s.
Those events were small-time yet entertaining. While Tulsa wasn’t known nationally for boxing, we did have boxing.
When Tony Holden and Tommy Morrison brought their partnership from Kansas City to Oklahoma in 1993 — for an unforgettable, HBO-televised spectacle at Tulsa’s Convention Center — this city was elevated to a different status as a fight town.
The average ticket price was $95. The arena was packed. The heavily favored Morrison wore a Jay Bulldogs hat and a Tulsa Oilers jersey into the ring. Only 93 seconds after the opening bell, he had been conquered by a New Yorker named Michael Bentt.
Morrison lost not only the WBO heavyweight title he won against George Foreman four months earlier, but was bumped from the opportunity to make $7 million for a 1994 clash with Lennox Lewis.
Subsequent to that shocker, Holden promoted nationally televised boxing shows at Tulsa’s Expo Square Pavilion and Brady Theater, and in Muskogee, Oklahoma City, Broken Arrow and Miami, Oklahoma.
On Saturday, he adds a new venue to his Tulsa list: the Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center, where a limited-attendance, sold-out crowd of 500 and ESPN viewers will witness a world championship bout and Trey Lippe Morrison’s first fight in 21 months.
In a 12-round contest for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title, highly regarded Joe Smith Jr. of Long Island, New York, is matched with Maxim Vlasov of Russia. Smith is 26-3. Vlasov is 45-3.
Preceding the main event is a collision of heavyweights Efe Ajagba (an unbeaten Texan) and Brian Howard of Georgia.
At 9 p.m., the Smith-Vlasov and Ajagba-Howard bouts are televised on ESPN and streamed on ESPN Plus.
This show occurs in Tulsa because of Holden’s longtime relationship with Bob Arum, the chairman of the Top Rank promotions company. Arum and Holden were co-promoters for the Bentt-Morrison “Tulsa Shootout” in 1993. They collaborated on many shows since, and the Saturday event also is an Arum-Holden production that includes nine fights overall and begins at 4:30.
Each of the first seven contests can be seen only on the ESPN Plus app. By late Saturday night, Tulsa’s history will have included three actual world title fights. In a promotional role, Holden’s fingerprints are on all three.
Twenty-eight years ago, there was Bentt-Morrison.
Last summer, in a show for which there were no spectators and in a ring positioned on Boston Avenue downtown, 6-to-1 underdog Jessica McCaskill recorded a majority-decision victory over previously undefeated Cecilia Braekhus. McCaskill captured the women’s welterweight belt.
In Saturday’s “Tulsa Time” show, there is Smith-Vlasov.
With all due respect to Smith and Vlasov, most of the 500 spectators who scored tickets will be there to see Lippe Morrison. The son of Tommy Morrison, Lippe Morrison has striking punching power and a record of 16-0 with 16 knockouts. In an eight-round contest, the 31-year-old Lippe Morrison battles Jason Bergman of Birmingham, Alabama.
In a fight scheduled for four rounds, Tulsa heavyweight Jeremiah Milton is matched with Jayvone Gafney of McComb, Mississippi. Milton was victorious in each of his first two professional bouts.
The 58-year-old Holden and his family have been Tulsa residents since the mid-’90s. He hails from Miami, Oklahoma, where he was the son of a Baptist preacher. At the age of 19, he became a camera operator for KJRH-2. When Big Al Jerkens was on the set for an early ’80s sports report, he looked into Holden’s camera.
Holden then became the producer of the syndicated Virgil Ward fishing show — a job that took Holden to the Arctic Circle, to various points in Canada, to Alaska and to Argentina, Venezuela and Mexico.
When Holden and Morrison were introduced in Kansas City, there was an almost immediate best-friend relationship. When Tony and Tina Holden were married in 1990, Morrison was Holden’s best man.
In spite of knowing very little about the fight game, Holden got involved in the management and promotion of Morrison.
The “Tommy” 30 for 30 documentary does a tremendous job on all aspects of the Morrison story. The good, the great, the bad and the tragic. In 1996, Morrison acknowledged having tested positive for HIV.
By the time Morrison died in 2013, Holden considered himself finished with boxing.
A few months later, Lippe Morrison expressed an interest in trying his father’s sport. For the sake of protecting Tommy’s son from the barracudas of boxing, Holden agreed to become his manager-promoter.
As a result, Holden now has a 30-year run in boxing.
On Saturday, once again, his involvement attracts the sport's spotlight to world-class fights in an Oklahoma casino.