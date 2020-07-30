Ask this of any NBA coach or general manager: “Do you want to face Oklahoma City in the first round of the playoffs?”
There would be a universal “no, thank you.”
Combining all games played by the Thunder since Jan. 18 — including the three extremely interesting bubble scrimmages in Orlando, Florida — the record is 20-5.
No one should invest too heavily in the results of scrimmages, but Oklahoma City was really impressive in several regards. More immediately impressive than I expected. This team has more bench weapons than any previous OKC team — including the very best of the Durant-Westbrook teams.
The Thunder seems wired to win — and the results now become meaningful.
If you were in Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 11, you expected to see an NBA game matching teams — Utah and the Thunder — that were battling for seed improvement in the Western Conference playoff picture.
Instead, as it was learned just before tip-off that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus, there instead was one of the more infamous cancellations in American sports history.
The result was a chain reaction that led to the shocking suspension of the NBA season, the cancellation of high school basketball championships and spring sports nationwide, the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and college spring sports, a nearly four-month delay of the start of the Major League Baseball season and rampant uncertainty in the football world.
At 2:30 p.m. Saturday — 143 days after the Jazz and Thunder were unable to play in OKC — the Jazz and Thunder are reunited for the first of Oklahoma City’s eight seeding games that precede the start of the playoffs.
All of the OKC seeding games are televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma, with Chris Fisher and Michael Cage providing the call from a set at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Saturday’s game also is televised on ESPN.
No one expected OKC to be a playoff team, and yet the Thunder is assured of a place in the postseason tournament.
The Thunder season can be summarized this way: When a team’s most veteran and most high-profile player sets the best examples, becomes a friend to young players and performs at an All-Star level, a team can thrive beyond expectations. That’s been the impact of Chris Paul.
No player is more important to his team than Paul is to the Thunder. At 40-24 and in the No. 5 position, Oklahoma City trails Utah by one game in the Western Conference standings.
If Utah and OKC wind up finished fourth and fifth in the West, they would open the playoffs with a best-of-seven series.
The energy of OKC big man Steven Adams, the excellence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the continued growth of rookie Darius Bazley were evident in Thunder scrimmage victories over Boston, Philadelphia and Portland, but the best of all highlights was the return to action — after a 2½-year recovery from a knee injury — of Andre Roberson.
Roberson was one of seven Thunder players to convert on at least one 3-pointer in all three scrimmages. I doubted that he would play at all, but I’ve seen enough now to believe that he’ll be a contributor in the seeding games and playoffs.
Having had so much time to work on his shooting, maybe Roberson actually did get better in that regard. There is a better consistency with his shot mechanics, and during the scrimmages he didn’t hesitate to let it fly when he had an open look. On a three-year contract that expires at the end of this season, Roberson played only 39 games before he was injured.
In the Orlando bubble, if Roberson can play well enough to command another NBA contract (or another Thunder contract), his recovery will have graduated to an even higher level of inspiring.
In the three scrimmages, the Thunder had a total of 181 points from its bench. Of course, the backups got a million minutes of playing time, but Oklahoma City did get a great variety of buckets from a great variety of guys.
At the very least, it would seem that the OKC bench enters the seeding-games schedule with confidence. Bazley didn’t even turn 20 until June. As the Thunder was separating from Portland, he knocked down two 3-pointers and was good also on an extremely difficult, heavily contested shot that he released with his off hand (his right hand).
At 6-foot-9, Bazley has a chance to develop into a tremendous bench player — a match-up nightmare for opponents because he gets baskets at every level.
Against Philadelphia, Adams had great bounce in his legs and dominated the scrimmage. Gilgeous-Alexander turned 22 two weeks ago. If he had stayed at Kentucky, he just now would be preparing for his junior season of college basketball.
It’s impossible to know where Paul and his huge contract will be next season, but Gilgeous-Alexander will be in Oklahoma and a cornerstone figure for the Thunder.
Not everything was perfect during the scrimmages. Dennis Schroder’s game isn’t yet where it was in March, when he looked like the no-doubt-about-it favorite for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
The Thunder converted on only 68% of its free throws in the scrimmages. That’s got to get better. During the regular season, OKC was seventh in the league at 80%. Some of the seeding-game and playoff outcomes will be determined at the foul line.
According to SportsBetting.ag, the Lakers (with 42% of all money wagered) and LA Clippers (30% of money wagered) are by far the betting favorites to capture the Western Conference title.
Less than 1% of that money was bet on the Thunder, but Paul and his teammates are healthy and haven’t publicly complained about any aspect of the NBA reboot or bubble lifestyle. They have a common quest and Paul’s leadership created a healthy chemistry on and off the court.
If I were any other opposing coach in the Western Conference, I would be nervous about facing Thunder players who’ve mastered the ultimate goal in sports: They’ve become accustomed to winning.