Bill Haisten: Thunder shows it values continuity by promoting Mark Daigneault to head coach

“A lot of that goes back to the people who started in 2008 together. It was a much smaller organization and a lot of us were much younger, but there was some significant groundwork laid at that time and we went through some significant adversity. We started 3-29 (during the 2008-09 season, the organization’s first in Oklahoma after having moved from Seattle). We linked arms together. We rode that out.”

In 10 of the past 11 seasons, and at the end of each of the Donovan seasons, the Thunder was an NBA playoff participant. Donovan’s first season ended on May 30, 2016 – with a Game 7 loss to Golden State in the Western Conference finals. It was Kevin Durant’s final game with the Thunder.

Thirty-five days later, Durant staggered the Thunder organization by signing a free-agency contract with the Warriors.

Before his Zoom conference with media members, Daigneault spoke by telephone with the best of the current Thunder players – 35-year-old Chris Paul, who, reportedly, could be sent to Phoenix in a trade.

Paul was an All-Star and tremendous for the Thunder in 2019-20, but age and contract don’t really fit within an OKC process of rebuilding. Over the next two years, he is due to collect a total of more than $85 million.