Bill Haisten: The season ends with a Mahomes-Brady classic and a 34-24 Chiefs victory

An ESPN anchor casually, matter-of-factly referred to Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady as being “the greatest quarterback match-up in Super Bowl history.”
That’s the nature of today’s sports media: whatever happens now is “the best ever,” but there have been several sensational quarterback combos in Super Bowls.
While I celebrate Mahomes-Brady as a possible classic, this is an opportunity to reflect on Super Bowls that pitted Bart Starr against Len Dawson, Terry Bradshaw against Roger Staubach, Joe Montana against Dan Marino, Joe Montana against John Elway, Troy Aikman against Jim Kelly, Elway against Brett Favre, Brady against Kurt Warner, Ben Roethlisberger against Warner, Drew Brees against Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers against Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson against Manning and Brady against Wilson.
Eli Manning is considered a fringe candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and yet he achieved two of the greater individual performances in Super Bowl history. On each occasion, he drove the New York Giants to upsets of Brady and the New England Patriots.
It’s best to define Mahomes-Brady as the most recent of the truly great Super Bowl QB matchups. It does have the potential to be unforgettable. A duel for the ages. Or, a duel of the ages.
In 2001, in the third start of Brady’s career, he and the New England Patriots defeated Doug Flutie and the San Diego Chargers. Flutie won the Heisman Trophy in 1984 — 11 years before Mahomes was born.
Sunday’s Super Bowl 55, televised by CBS (KOTV-6) and with a kickoff time of 5:30 p.m., is headlined by a meeting of a uniquely talented QB (Mahomes) and the most accomplished QB in NFL history (43-year-old Brady and his six championships).
A testament to the popularity of Brady and Mahomes: there are predictions that the Kansas City-Tampa Bay showdown could be the most-watched Super Bowl of all time.
The most-watched Super Bowl — the NBC-televised Super Bowl 49 — was played in February 2015. Over the course of 3½ hours, it was seen by an average of 114.4 million viewers. It ended with the worst play-call in NFL history: Seattle’s decision to pass the football from the 1-yard line, instead of handing it to Marshawn Lynch for a winning touchdown. Brady and New England escaped with a 28-24 victory.
From a merchandising standpoint, a Chiefs-Bucs finale is an absolute dream scenario. According to NFL.com, Mahomes’ No. 15 jersey is No. 1 on the current list of league jersey sales. Brady’s No. 12 jersey is second on the list.
Fanatics is the NFL’s official e-commerce partner. From the Fanatics marketing office: Relative to Brady’s New England jersey sales in 2018 and 2019, his Tampa Bay jersey sales are up 900% this year. Prices range from $90 to $130.
At different points during the 2020 season, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb and Josh Jacobs were in the top 10. At one point, Lamb was in the top five.
Jacobs is the former McLain superstar who now is a 1,065-yard running back for the Las Vegas Raiders. On the current NFL.com ranking of jersey sales, he’s at No. 7 — two spots ahead of Rodgers.
Someday, Jacobs may get his own Super Bowl experience. On Sunday, he’ll join you and me and everyone else in watching the Super Bowl telecast — and we’ll all see a 34-24 Kansas City victory. The Chiefs become the eighth organization to record two consecutive Super Bowl wins.
In eight of their previous nine seasons, Tampa Bay had a losing record. Brady left New England after 20 seasons, joined forces with new coaches and new teammates, learned a new system and terminology, battled through a regular season during which both of his parents had COVID-19, and then carried the usually irrelevant Tampa Bay Bucs to the Super Bowl.
When Aikman was 43, he had been retired for nine years. At 43, Brady passed for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns.
Tampa’s storybook season won’t have a storybook finish, though, because Kansas City is armed with the collaborative creativity of Andy Reid and Mahomes and with targets like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.
With an unmatched ability to strike for big plays and score in flurries, Kansas City wins by 10 points. At the end of the most unusual season in football history, Brady is hailed for having been tremendous at 43 while Mahomes strengthens his status as the NFL's top player.
The big winner, of course, is the NFL. There could be a record Super Bowl television audience and there probably will be a sustained demand for Mahomes jerseys and Brady jerseys.