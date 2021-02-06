Bill Haisten: The season ends with a Mahomes-Brady classic and a 34-24 Chiefs victory

Jacobs is the former McLain superstar who now is a 1,065-yard running back for the Las Vegas Raiders. On the current NFL.com ranking of jersey sales, he’s at No. 7 — two spots ahead of Rodgers.

Someday, Jacobs may get his own Super Bowl experience. On Sunday, he’ll join you and me and everyone else in watching the Super Bowl telecast — and we’ll all see a 34-24 Kansas City victory. The Chiefs become the eighth organization to record two consecutive Super Bowl wins.

In eight of their previous nine seasons, Tampa Bay had a losing record. Brady left New England after 20 seasons, joined forces with new coaches and new teammates, learned a new system and terminology, battled through a regular season during which both of his parents had COVID-19, and then carried the usually irrelevant Tampa Bay Bucs to the Super Bowl.

When Aikman was 43, he had been retired for nine years. At 43, Brady passed for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Tampa’s storybook season won’t have a storybook finish, though, because Kansas City is armed with the collaborative creativity of Andy Reid and Mahomes and with targets like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.