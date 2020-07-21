Twenty years ago, for a Tulsa World piece on how he and his wife, Beatrice, hadn’t missed a Kansas State game in nine years, I talked with John Lockett for the first time.
Near the end of an interview, John casually mentioned 8-year-old grandson Tyler, a son of former Booker T. Washington, former K-State and then-Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kevin Lockett.
“He’s already showing some athletic prowess and speed,” John said in 2000 of a kid who today is a five-season NFL veteran with the Seattle Seahawks.
On Sunday, Tyler was among the NFL players who, in a coordinated display of concern on Twitter, questioned how and why the league seemed so unprepared for the protection of personnel during a pandemic.
That’s why I called John — to gauge the level of his concern as Tyler and other Seahawks veterans report for the start of training camp Saturday.
Of course, John wants his grandson and teammates to be protected as much as any of us can be in 2020.
“There are so many questions,” John said. “So many unknowns. The NFL must have specific guidelines. You can’t start camp without a plan.
“We all want football. I love football — high school, college and the pros. I can’t imagine a year without it, but at the same time I don’t want to see a bunch of guys get sick.”
When reminded that John now is 73, I asked whether he and Beatrice had engaged in a tough conversation regarding their attendance at Tyler’s games and, in the Kansas City area, games involving Tyler’s brother, Sterling (an outstanding junior receiver at Blue Valley High School).
If there were no pandemic, John and Beatrice would have traveled to four Tyler games this season: two in Seattle and two road contests. They would have attended all of Sterling’s games in KC.
Dating to 1989, during Kevin Lockett’s sophomore season at Booker T. Washington, John and Beatrice have attended more than 500 youth-league, high school, college and NFL games.
This year, there will be none.
The impact of the coronavirus is jarring not only for athletes and coaches, but for their families and fans. The collective hope that we’ll have football is immeasurable, and everything about our lives is rife with uncertainty, but this much is certain: This season, the only football consumed by John and Beatrice Lockett will be televised football.
“I can’t risk it. I’m a diabetic,” John explained. “Since February, I’ve been distancing. I’ve been to Walmart and Home Depot. That’s about it.
“Last weekend, we went to Texas (where Tyler has an offseason home in the Dallas area). Even in Tyler’s home, we were distancing. We even wore masks inside the house. A lot of the family was down there. Even at night, when we were playing games at home, we wore the masks. We just all wanted to protect each other.”
Lockett fingerprints are all over the Kansas State program. In career receiving yards, Tyler ranks No. 1 all time. Kevin is second. Kevin’s brother, Aaron, is fifth. Their combined numbers: 603 receptions, 9,142 receiving yards and 69 TD catches.
During those seasons when a Lockett made plays for Bill Snyder, John and Beatrice never missed a game. The one-way mileage from their home to the K-State stadium was 251. It’s pretty remarkable that during all of those Lockett seasons at Kansas State, John got only one speeding ticket.
During Kevin’s four seasons with the Chiefs, John and Beatrice always were in Section 120 and always seated near the parents of then-KC tight end Tony Gonzalez.
From that 500-game investment, John and Beatrice gained countless friendships and memories. It’s been a nice bonus that their Kevin, Aaron and Tyler played mostly for winning teams.
If you’re inclined to thank a military veteran for his or her service, you can thank John Lockett for having been an Army Airborne Ranger who spent a full year in Vietnam. He and Beatrice are North Carolina natives who began dating as both attended St. Augustine College in Raleigh. John was a member of the Falcons basketball team.
After graduation, Beatrice accepted a job with Shell Oil and moved to Tulsa. When John completed his Army obligation, he traveled to Tulsa for face time with Beatrice. They were married in 1971 and Tulsa became their forever home.
In an attempt to ensure that they’re as healthy as they are happy in 2021, when they commemorate their 50th anniversary, John and Beatrice are sitting this one out. No live football in 2020.
They won’t be in Seattle to see Tyler score touchdowns or in Kansas City to see Sterling continue in his development as an elite receiver. While it’s the smart play for John and Beatrice, it’s also demoralizing.