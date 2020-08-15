Houston, Oklahoma City and Utah each finished with a regular-season record of 44-28. The Thunder prevailed in two of three regular-season meetings with Houston and with Utah, but in a three-way tie scenario, Houston gets the higher playoff seed because it was a division champion – finishing first in the NBA’s Southwest Division. OKC and Utah finished second and third, respectively, in the Northwest Division.

Regular-season meetings: OKC vs. Houston

Rockets 116, Thunder 112

Oct. 28 – Houston

In his first game as a Thunder opponent – and after making a pregame visit to the Oklahoma City locker room for a reunion with former teammates – Russell Westbrook totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Another former Thunder guard, James Harden, scored 40 points for Houston.

Thunder 113, Rockets 92

Jan. 9 – Oklahoma City

As Westbrook returned for his first Chesapeake Energy Arena appearance since his trade to Houston, this was the most celebrated date on the Thunder home schedule. After Westbrook was recognized with a pregame video and a deafening expression of affection from Thunder fans, Oklahoma City scored 37 first-quarter points and wound up with a combined 43 points from Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Harden was limited to 17 points.

Thunder 112, Rockets 107

Jan. 20 – Houston

Westbrook recorded a triple-double, but Harden was 1-of-17 on 3-pointers as Oklahoma City rallied from a 15-point, fourth-quarter deficit. As Chris Paul and Gallinari combined for 53 points, Houston was dealt its fourth consecutive loss.