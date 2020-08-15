...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 105 TO 108 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MUCH OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT
ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
In a first-round NBA playoff series that begins Tuesday, Houston’s Russell Westbrook contends with his former team — the Thunder. KEVIN C. COX/AP pool
While the Oklahoma City Thunder has proven to be a compelling piece in the NBA’s postseason, there are no delusions that OKC has the firepower to make a championship run.
For any realistic fan, the reasonable desire is to see the Thunder do something it hasn’t done since Kevin Durant’s departure: advance beyond the first round of the playoffs.
With Russell Westbrook as the top figure in the Oklahoma City organization, the Thunder was bounced in the first round of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 postseason tournaments.
In a Western Conference best-of-seven series played in the Orlando bubble, the most interesting of this week’s NBA first-round matchups has fifth-seeded Oklahoma City facing fourth-seeded Houston.
Neither team likely would upset the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round, but the Thunder-Rockets series could be a classic. It’s a fascinating reunion of the Thunder and former OKC stars Westbrook and James Harden.
OKC-Houston is personally important for Westbrook, who without Durant as a teammate is 4-12 in the playoffs. Westbrook enters the postseason with a leg injury that could result in him being inactive for Game 1, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Combining the first 64 games with the eight seeding games played after the restart, Oklahoma City is 44-28. In October, OKC’s patched-together roster looked more like a 28-44 type of team, and yet before the March 11 suspension of the season, the Thunder was a remarkable 19-4 in its final 23 road games.
When the Thunder surged to the 2012 NBA Finals, Durant already was a three-time league scoring champion, Westbrook was a developing superstar and Harden was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year.
Harden was dealt to Houston in October 2012 (during the same Saturday night that the OU football team hosted and lost to Notre Dame). Westbrook and Durant had additional chances to take OKC back to the Finals, but the Thunder’s 2013 and 2014 playoff runs were spoiled by injuries.
In 2016, the Westbrook-Durant partnership carried OKC back to the Western Conference finals. After OKC blew a three-games-to-one series lead, there was a Game 7 loss at Golden State. A few weeks later, Durant made a shocking free-agency decision to sign with the Warriors.
Westbrook stayed in Oklahoma and in 2016-17 achieved a once-in-a-lifetime type of performance. He won the NBA scoring title, broke Oscar Robertson’s record for single-season triple-doubles and was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player.
In spite of high-profile teammates like Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, the Westbrook-driven Thunder was eliminated in the first round of the postseason by Houston (2017), Utah (2018) and Portland (last year).
On July 11, 2019, as Westbrook was in Tulsa for a comedy show at Cain’s Ballroom, it was announced that his tremendous Thunder career had come to an end. He had been traded to Houston for Chris Paul and two first-round draft picks.
The first expectation was that Paul would not be happy in an OKC rebuilding process, but he was an All-Star and the best leadership player in Thunder history. Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari flourished as Paul’s running mates. Dennis Schroder is a Sixth Man of the Year finalist.
Thunder role players like Darius Bazley, Lu Dort and Hamidou Diallo appeared during Orlando games to have become significantly improved members of the OKC supporting cast.
After a 2½-year recovery from a severe knee injury, Thunder guard Andre Roberson inspired his teammates by returning to action and actually showing signs of being able to provide a few minutes of quality defense.
OKC’s Billy Donovan is a Coach of the Year finalist. He and Paul have clicked since Day One, and on Tuesday they launch their attempt to boot Westbrook and Harden from the bubble and back to Texas.
