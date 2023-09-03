Editor’s note: This year is the 30th anniversary of Tommy Morrison’s victory over George Foreman for the WBO heavyweight boxing championship, the 30th anniversary of Morrison’s shocking, HBO-televised title-fight loss to Michael Bentt in downtown Tulsa, and the 10th anniversary of Morrison’s death on Sept. 1, 2013.

For the Tulsa World, Bill Haisten provided extensive coverage of Morrison’s career. After having attended Jay High School, Morrison became a professional fighter, scored the “Tommy Gunn” role in Sylvester Stallone’s 1990 “Rocky V” film, and developed into a world-renowned heavyweight.

Although Morrison would attempt multiple comebacks, his career as a marketable fighter ended in February 1996, when Nevada officials announced he had tested positive for HIV. During a news conference in Tulsa, Morrison reported that subsequent tests confirmed the Nevada determination.

In a four-part series, the Tulsa World looks back at the career of Oklahoma heavyweight Tommy Morrison. Part 1 is this revised version of a World feature published on June 6, 1993 – one day before Morrison would defeat Foreman in Las Vegas.

The slick exterior has been stripped away, leaving Tommy Morrison exposed for the first time. During the build-up to his rumble with George Foreman, the nation’s sports media dug deep and unearthed some information that leaves a jagged edge on Morrison's clean-cut Oklahoma image.

A magazine piece was headlined “In This Corner, Tommy Morrison Faces George Foreman. And In This Corner, His Own Demons.”

In a recent USA Today feature, the Morrison of 1988 was described as “a crude teen-ager (who) swilled beer.” The Morrison of 1989 was "hunky, virile, vain … a party guy.”

When he signed to fight Foreman, Morrison suddenly became the subject of tougher journalism.

Bid farewell to privacy.

Morrison is the son of parents who divorced when he was 7. His father, Tim Morrison, had been a boxer, so young Tommy wanted to have boxing gloves tattooed on his left arm. His mother, Diana, did the deed with a hot sewing needle.

When Morison was a teen, too-young Tommy would provide false name-and-birthdate information so that he could compete against 35-year-olds in tough-man competitions, some of which took place in and near Tulsa.

After winning the role of boxer Tommy Gunn in the “Rocky V” film, Morrison was a regular on the ’round-the-clock party circuit. He says he still enjoys “going out with my buddies and chasing skirts.”

Today's Morrison is 24, single and has money. He admits to having made mistakes, but makes no apologies for enjoying himself.

“I have done some things I'm not real proud of,” he says. “I don't necessarily agree with everything that's written and said about me, but it doesn't bother me at all. The things that have happened in my past, it's all a part of growing up. It's right there for people to look at, if that’s what they want to read about.

“The more important thing — the more interesting thing — is what happens in the future. That’s what people should focus on. But if people want to dissect my personal life, that’s part of being in the spotlight.”

The Foreman opportunity

Morrison knows that even if he knocks out Foreman and subsequently gets a shot at a champion like Riddick Bowe or Lennox Lewis, the boxing world's scrutiny will continue to burn like a bonfire.

There were three gut-check fights. In 1991, Morrison was dealt a vicious knockout loss by Ray Mercer. Against Joe Hipp, Morrison overcame a broken jaw and a broken hand to win by KO. After being floored twice, Morrison recovered to finish Carl “The Truth” Williams.

Many in the fight game respect Morrison’s offensive talent and amazing left hook, but don’t believe he has the endurance or chin to be a champion.

On Monday night, before an expected sellout crowd at Las Vegas’ Thomas and Mack Center and an international pay-per-view television audience, Morrison and the 44-year-old Foreman trade hammer shots in a scheduled 12-round bout for the World Boxing Organization title.

Morrison is guaranteed a purse of $1.25 million. A percentage of the pay-per-view pot could boost his pay to more than $5 million. Foreman, the heavyweight champion in 1973-74, receives a guaranteed $7 million and a possible total of $15 million.

“George Foreman does not train as hard as I do. He doesn’t train hardly at all. He’s just a very relaxed guy who punches hard,” said Morrison, 36-1 with 32 knockouts. “I’m one of the few heavyweights who goes to the body. I go to the body very, very effectively. Even though George Foreman’s a much bigger tree, it’s just going to take a little longer to chop him down. He’s very beatable."

When the match-up was announced, Foreman was established as a 3-2 betting favorite in Las Vegas. Last week, a wave of Morrison money made the younger man a 7-5 pick.

‘Under the microscope’

Those who doubt Morrison's legitimacy point to his clash with Mercer. Morrison pounded his iron-chinned opponent for three rounds, then faded and was knocked cold in the fifth.

“I didn't know how to relax," Morrison told the Tulsa World. “I was a very explosive athlete (and) a very tense athlete. A relaxed athlete performs better, longer.

“I’m 110% prepared for George physically, but more importantly, this time around I’m prepared mentally. That’ll be a big factor in this fight.”

After the fight, Morrison returns to Oklahoma and begins the process of buying a house near Grand Lake. He says he intends to donate money for improved athletics facilities at Jay High School, where he starred in football. On June 17, he tapes a guest shot on ABC’s “Coach" sitcom.

“After I beat George, I’ll bring the championship belt back home to Oklahoma and live a nice, happy life for a while,” Morrison said. “But I know there will come a lot more responsibility. I'm not going to be able to go out and do things the way I like to do – going out with buddies, hanging out in the bar. You're under the public eye. You're under the microscope.

“When I’m not in training, I have a tendency to go out and have a good time, just like everyone else. I’m a human being, and if people can't accept that, that’s their problem. All I can do is worry about Tommy Morrison and do what’s necessary to become a champion. I’m ready to accept the responsibility of being a champion."