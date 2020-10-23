Bill Haisten: Once again, Dallas falls embarrassingly short of Landry-Johnson standards

Through his first four seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach, Tom Landry had a record of 13-38-3.
On 99 of 100 such situations now, if a coach had a 38-loss body of work, there would be a firing. In 1964, then-Cowboys owner Clint Murchison stunned the Dallas fan base by giving Landry a 10-year contract extension.
Over a span of 20 seasons – 1966-85 – Landry drove America’s Team to 13 division titles, 18 playoff appearances, 16 regular-season records of at least 10 wins, two NFL title-game appearances before the 1970 merger, 10 NFC Championship game appearances, five Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl victories.
Ultimately, the Landry extension was one of the five smartest plays in organization history. Others were the drafting of Roger Staubach, the construction of Texas Stadium (a venue that raised the bar on facilities in all sports), the hiring of Jimmy Johnson and Johnson’s Herschel Walker trade.
The 1988 drafting of Michael Irvin, 1989 drafting of Troy Aikman and 1990 drafting of Emmitt Smith were significant in the building of the Dallas dynasty of the ’90s, but none of those picks was a surprise.
Taking Aikman No. 1 overall – as a pro-style UCLA quarterback at the highest level of arm talent – was a no-brainer move.
In 1989, Jones made the difficult-but-correct decision to replace Landry with Johnson. Remember Johnson’s first Dallas season? The 1989 Cowboys were 1-15. Some NFL teams might have pulled the plug on Johnson after that such a poor debut. Instead, he wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His drafting and coaching drove the 1992 and 1993 Cowboy teams to championships.
When Barry Switzer’s 1995 Cowboys were Super Bowl champions, most of the difference-makers were players who had been drafted or acquired by Johnson.
I’m reminiscing about the Landry and Johnson eras because the 2020 Cowboys – like most of the last 20 Jerry Jones-era teams – have fallen so tremendously short of the Landry-Johnson standards.
With Mike McCarthy as their first-year coach, these Cowboys are cooked even before the midway mark of the season.
Dallas has been battered by the misfortune of the terrible Dak Prescott injury and the decimation of the offensive line. The timing of the Prescott injury was particularly bad because, with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, Dallas does have an impressive group of wide receivers.
If the Dallas receivers were Jerry Rice, Steve Largent, Randy Moss and Don Hutson, their greatness wouldn’t be enough to save this team. McCarthy’s first Cowboy defense has been a disgrace.
On Sunday, in Andy Dalton’s second start at quarterback, Dallas visits the Washington Football Team.
In total defense, the Cowboys are 32nd – dead last in the NFL. Dallas is 31st in rush defense.
Last week, there were two Dalton interceptions, two Ezekiel Elliott fumbles and a 38-10 home loss to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Murray averaged 21 yards per pass completion. Arizona averaged 7.3 yards per play.
Dallas was the preseason favorite to win the NFC East and was believed to have had a real shot at its first NFC Championship game appearance in 25 years. The Cowboys take to Washington a 2-4 record. If not for a miraculous onside-kick recovery against Atlanta, Dallas now would be 1-5.
The Cowboys also are last in the NFL in scoring defense. They give up 36.3 points per game. That would equate to a college defense allowing 56.3 points per game.
After the Arizona debacle, the NFL Network’s quoted one unidentified Cowboy as having said that the McCarthy coaching staff is “totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.”
Another Dallas player said this of the Cowboy coaches: “They just aren’t good at their jobs.”
Oh, baby. Only six games into the McCarthy era, you have to wonder whether there will be a second season for McCarthy.
Because the NFC East is so weak, Dallas might actually stumble into the postseason (at which point it would get crunched by a wild-card team).
If there is no postseason, however, it would be typical for Jones’ Cowboys. In 13 of the previous 20 seasons, there was no postseason.
For two decades, the star on the helmet has been the only positive constant in Dallas. Since 2000, the Cowboys are 170-156 overall and 3-7 in the playoffs.
