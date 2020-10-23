Bill Haisten: Once again, Dallas falls embarrassingly short of Landry-Johnson standards

Dallas was the preseason favorite to win the NFC East and was believed to have had a real shot at its first NFC Championship game appearance in 25 years. The Cowboys take to Washington a 2-4 record. If not for a miraculous onside-kick recovery against Atlanta, Dallas now would be 1-5.

The Cowboys also are last in the NFL in scoring defense. They give up 36.3 points per game. That would equate to a college defense allowing 56.3 points per game.

After the Arizona debacle, the NFL Network’s quoted one unidentified Cowboy as having said that the McCarthy coaching staff is “totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.”

Another Dallas player said this of the Cowboy coaches: “They just aren’t good at their jobs.”

Oh, baby. Only six games into the McCarthy era, you have to wonder whether there will be a second season for McCarthy.

Because the NFC East is so weak, Dallas might actually stumble into the postseason (at which point it would get crunched by a wild-card team).

If there is no postseason, however, it would be typical for Jones’ Cowboys. In 13 of the previous 20 seasons, there was no postseason.

For two decades, the star on the helmet has been the only positive constant in Dallas. Since 2000, the Cowboys are 170-156 overall and 3-7 in the playoffs.

