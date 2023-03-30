CATOOSA – Thirty years ago, in June 1993, Tommy Morrison was in Las Vegas to represent the state of Oklahoma in a high-profile moment.

His opponent was George Foreman. Typically a bombs-away puncher with one of the more violent left hooks in boxing history, Morrison was so mindful of Foreman’s power that he executed the most intelligent and technically proficient fight of his life.

Morrison emphatically outpointed Foreman in a unanimous-decision victory for the WBO heavyweight title. A Delaware County athlete had become a world heavyweight champion.

The Bill Haisten Podcast: Russell Springmann recruited Kevin Durant to Texas and now takes over at ORU Bill Haisten hosts new ORU basketball coach Russell Springmann, who talks about the recent NCAA Tournament berths; discovering a 10th-grader named Kevin Durant in Maryland; and more.

Morrison’s promoter was an Ottawa County native – Tony Holden – who today continues as a player in the fight game and now oversees the career of an increasingly interesting heavyweight from Tulsa.

On Saturday at the Hard Rock Casino, in a Top Rank Boxing bout streamed live on ESPN+, 28-year-old Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton takes an 8-0 record into his clash with Fabio Maldonado of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

A 2012 graduate of Tulsa’s Nathan Hale High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete, Milton has been a professional fighter for 2½ years.

It should be mentioned that Maldonado is far more experienced — a veteran of 35 pro boxing contests, with a 29-6 record. He also has a history in mixed martial arts.

The 6-foot-4 Milton, however, is 15 years younger, has a four-inch height advantage and a five-inch reach advantage. In his fifth fight — on the undercard of a October Jake Paul triumph over Anderson Silva — Milton weighed 248 pounds for a fifth-round stoppage of Quintin Sumpter.

When the fighters are weighed here on Friday, Milton expects to be in the 255-260 range. It’s a testament to his conditioning that his weight looks to be about 235.

“A sport like this — it is a jaded lover,” Milton said during a Thursday news conference. “It will expose you quickly if you haven’t been doing the right things. My life is on the line.”

Saturday’s nine-fight show begins at 6 p.m. and is topped by a tremendous main event.

Robeisy Ramirez, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cuba, is matched with Issac Dogboe of Ghana for the vacant WBO featherweight title.

All fights are streamed live on ESPN+. Milton’s bout is expected to start sometime in the 8:15-9:15 window.

Residing and training now in Las Vegas, Milton has returned to Tulsa for the first time in eight months.

“I was walking into a store today,” Milton stated, “and a guy I don’t even know yelled, ‘Yo, Dreamland! I haven’t missed one of your fights and I’m going to be there on Saturday!’ There’s a lot of love for me.

“I grew up here. This is my land. I’ve got to do something special.”

Milton explains that his “Dreamland” nickname has two layers of meaning. It was borrowed from the historic Williams Dreamland Theatre, which was destroyed during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Also,” Milton added, “I’m knocking dudes out. (Sending them to) dream street. Dreamland.”

While Milton hasn’t yet ascended to the truly big-money level of boxing, he’s making a nice living and augments his income as many fighters do — by serving as a sparring partner for elite heavyweights.

In 2021, Milton worked with the great Tyson Fury. More recently, in Las Vegas, Milton sparred on multiple occasions with former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua.

When Joshua decided to train in the U.S., he was advised to hire Milton for sparring.

“The top heavyweights in the world are calling and asking to work with Jeremiah,” Holden said. “Considering that he’s had only eight fights and his career is just getting started, he’s already so well-known and respected in the business.”

Holden’s contract with Milton calls for four fights a year, which means Milton is on course for three more contests in 2023.

By 2024, Top Rank and Holden will be anxious to see whether Milton has the game to become a world-ranked fighter. Milton’s confidence and appearance already are at championship levels.