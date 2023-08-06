Editor’s note: To commemorate Dale “Apollo” Cook’s induction into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, this is a slightly revised version of a Tulsa World feature that originally was published in April 2016. With Booker T. Washington legend Seymour Williams and former KTUL sports anchor Chris Lincoln also in the class of 2023, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame’s banquet is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma.

On March 11, 1977, as a 20-year-old whose dream initially was supported by his mother’s credit card, Dale “Apollo” Cook promoted his first kickboxing show.

The Bishop Kelley graduate rented the Tulsa Convention Center arena. The crowd amounted to “2,600 people who were really curious about kickboxing,” he says, and Cook himself was a participant in the main event. He recovered from an early knockdown to record a three-round decision victory.

“Back then, if you wanted to be a kickboxing fighter, you had to become a kickboxing promoter,” Cook explained. “There were no promoters in this part of the country.

“I really aspired only to be a fighter, but you (also) had to become a promoter. Otherwise, you had to move to California or New York. I love Tulsa. This is home. I wasn’t going to leave.”

Cook went on to become a five-time kickboxing world champion and the star of 10 low-budget movies. He also became the proprietor of Apollo’s Martial Arts studios in Tulsa, Bixby and Owasso. He repaid his mom for her funding assistance during the infancy of his career.

Now, as a veteran promoter whose MMA shows attract standing-room-only crowds at River Spirit Casino’s Event Center, the 66-year-old Cook is among the more enduring sports figures not only in Tulsa but in Oklahoma.

Cook is one of five members of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. The induction banquet occurs at 7 p.m. Monday at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

Honored with Cook are Booker T. Washington coaching legend Seymour Williams and former KTUL sports anchor Chris Lincoln, along with Enid basketball superstar Brent Price, former Oklahoma State softball coach Sandy Fischer and James Trapp (a multi-sport star at Lawton High School, a world-class sprinter and a member of the 2000 Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl championship team).

“Someone once told me that there’s no such thing as a self-made man. Dale is the exception. He is the epitome of a self-made man,” said Mike Eagan, Cook’s close friend and former coach. “I think it’s an amazing story. The whole picture of his fight career and promoting career is amazing.

“He didn’t always make money, that’s for sure. One night, there was a tornado in the area and the crowd was terrible. He knew he wasn’t going to make a cent, but we wrapped his hands and he went out to fight.”

At River Spirit Casino in October, Cook hosts another Xtreme Fight Night show of mixed martial arts contests. It will be the 389th show of Cook’s promotional career. He and River Spirit have been partners for more than a decade.

As a kid in Tulsa, Cook was a baseball athlete.

After his first karate lesson, he was a former baseball athlete.

He was hooked on the martial arts.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be a hobby,” Cook recalled. “For lack of a better phrase, I found myself through my martial-arts training. I knew at 17 that martial arts was going to be what I did with the rest of my life. I was that passionate about it.

“I was blessed and fortunate to open some schools and be successful at that. I didn’t know I’d still be promoting fights in (2023), but the sport has exploded and become a big deal — just like I thought it could become. I saw it as a big sport in Tokyo, long before it was a big sport in America.”

Regarding his “Apollo” nickname, Cook said he saw the first “Rocky” movie immediately after it was released in November 1976.

“As much as I loved the Rocky character, I identified with Apollo Creed because he was the champion, he was the promoter and he was his own manager,” Cook said. “That was the exact position I was in, although I was just starting. I thought, ‘I’m going to grab that name.’ I gave it to myself.”

As a kickboxer, Cook had a record of 94-4-1 with championships in five weight classes. As a boxer, he was 22-2. His first fight was at the Convention Center, and so was Cook’s final bout in 1994. During the second round of that kickboxing contest scheduled for five three-minute rounds, the then-38-year-old Cook sustained a badly broken right forearm while attempting a spinning back fist.

“I lifted up my arm and it started to bend in half,” he remembered. “The trick there was to hide how bad it was from the referee and the doctor. All I had was my left hand and my kicks, and I had to get through three more rounds. I won, but it wasn’t easy.

“I heard God whisper in my ear. He said, ‘It’s been a great ride, but from now on, you’re on your own.’ I decided to retire. I went to the after-party at my house before I went to the hospital.”

Eagan was Cook’s coach during the final few years of his fight career. Today, Eagan coaches kickboxing at the original Apollo’s Martial Arts studio, located near the intersection of 51st Street and South Mingo Road.

“Dale has always been generous when he calls me his coach. Actually, it was the other way around,” Eagan said. “He asked whether I would help him train at the old Downtown YMCA. He basically taught me what to do to help him. It just started from there.

“We went through a lot together. He won five world titles and we traveled to a lot of places.”

During the ’90s, Cook was an actor — starring in “10 of the worst martial-arts movies of all time.”

“I never aspired to be an actor. I didn’t pursue it. It pursued me,” Cook said. “I got very lucky. Several were theatrical releases in other countries, but none in the United States. They all had their run on Cinemax, Showtime and HBO.”

Included in Cook’s filmography was “Double Blast,” a 1994 comedy that co-starred Linda Blair (best known for her role in “The Exorcist”).

Cook’s unwavering focus on fighting and promoting resulted in a failed marriage, he says.

“I was married for 15 years. It was a great marriage for a long time,” he said. “I should have put that first instead of my career. She and I are great friends now, but the biggest failure of my life was my (divorce). No question about it.”

Cook is the father of two grown children, one of whom — 36-year-old son Carlton Cook — is an important assistant.

“I help put the shows together, but on fight night, I sit there and enjoy the show as a fan,” Dale Cook said. “My son organizes everything. He runs the show and does an incredible job.

“I love the production of the show. I love making dreams come true for young, up-and-coming fighters. I love helping fighters get into UFC and kickboxing in the big leagues. I love the roar of the crowd. When I hear that, it’s my biggest payoff — when I know I’ve done my job.”

