Bill Haisten: Merry Christmas, Jeremiah Milton – opportunity knocks for Tulsa heavyweight

While Balogun remained unbeaten and has become an interesting and powerful fighter, Lippe Morrison stumbled for the first time in his 19-fight career. Holden says Lippe Morrison was bothered by a disruption in his training and intends to fight again in early 2022.

“I’ve always seen how Tony has gone to bat for his guys,” Milton said. “It’s like a family, in a sense. If you watch the "30 for 30" about Tony and Tommy Morrison, you see how much Tony cares about his fighters.”

At Hale, Milton was a football, wrestling and track athlete. He got serious about boxing at the age of 22 — several years later than most fighters become active. During a 32-bout amateur career, he traveled to Salt Lake City, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and to Reno, Nevada, for major tournaments.

“Before 2019,” he reports, “I had never even been on a plane. I developed more as a fighter. I thought that maybe I could do it at a good level.”

Milton hoped to contend for a position on U.S. Olympic boxing team, but the 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed because of COVID-19. Instead of waiting for Games to occur in 2021, he decided to turn pro.