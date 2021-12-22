Bill Haisten: Merry Christmas, Jeremiah Milton – opportunity knocks for Tulsa heavyweight

Not so long ago, Jeremiah Milton was a personal trainer and a physical education teacher at a Tulsa middle school.
“I was just trying to make a living while boxing as an amateur,” he recalls. “Things are starting to move now. Everything is changing.”
Two weeks ago, Milton secured a contract with Holden Productions. Promoters Tony Holden and Bryce Holden have a great relationship with Top Rank, the promotional company responsible for ESPN’s boxing content.
Because Milton now is partnered with the Holdens, he by extension is in the Top Rank bullpen. The result is the likelihood of multiple ESPN fights in 2022.
Because of these new circumstances, Milton gets a shot at boxing stardom. As a heavyweight, he competes in the most high-profile and potentially lucrative of boxing’s weight classes.
The first of those ESPN bouts is scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa. An opponent hasn’t been determined for the 27-year-old Milton, a lifelong Tulsan.
While his professional record is a modest 3-0, Milton is considered a promising prospect in part because of his performance as a sparring partner for heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
“If Jeremiah does his job, I’ll do mine,” Tony Holden said. “I’ll have no problem with getting him fights. I can see him fighting five times (in 2022). He’s ready to go. He loves to work and he’s disciplined. I like that.
“The Hard Rock shows would be a perfect vehicle for Jeremiah, and I would use him also in shows in other cities. This kid is in a very nice position now.”
It’s a Merry Christmas for Milton, who by the end of 2022 could command more than $100,000 per fight. For the father of a 20-month-old son, opportunity knocks.
Milton currently is based in Las Vegas and trains daily at the Mayweather Boxing Club (owned by former champion Floyd Mayweather and his family).
The temptations of Sin City do not lure the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Milton, a 2012 graduate of Nathan Hale High School.
“I’m not a fan of gambling. I like to hang on to my money,” Milton said. “Plus, drinking and the club life don’t go well with boxing training. I take care of myself. It’s a pretty simple lifestyle, really.”
Tony Holden has a history of shepherding the careers of Oklahoma fighters like Tommy Morrison, Allan Green and Trey Lippe Morrison. Green became a world-ranked super middleweight. Tommy Morrison defeated George Foreman for the heavyweight title.
Three weeks ago, in a New York bout reminiscent of Tommy Morrison’s 1993 championship loss to Michael Bentt in downtown Tulsa, former OU linebacker Mike Balogun stopped Lippe Morrison in the first round.
While Balogun remained unbeaten and has become an interesting and powerful fighter, Lippe Morrison stumbled for the first time in his 19-fight career. Holden says Lippe Morrison was bothered by a disruption in his training and intends to fight again in early 2022.
“I’ve always seen how Tony has gone to bat for his guys,” Milton said. “It’s like a family, in a sense. If you watch the "30 for 30" about Tony and Tommy Morrison, you see how much Tony cares about his fighters.”
At Hale, Milton was a football, wrestling and track athlete. He got serious about boxing at the age of 22 — several years later than most fighters become active. During a 32-bout amateur career, he traveled to Salt Lake City, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and to Reno, Nevada, for major tournaments.
“Before 2019,” he reports, “I had never even been on a plane. I developed more as a fighter. I thought that maybe I could do it at a good level.”
Milton hoped to contend for a position on U.S. Olympic boxing team, but the 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed because of COVID-19. Instead of waiting for Games to occur in 2021, he decided to turn pro.
“Jeremiah is a great young guy and he’s easy to work with. That part of it is massively important,” Bryce Holden says. “He’s a young, athletic heavyweight, and his commitment to boxing makes it easy for us to commit to him. He’s training in Vegas against the best talent in the world.”
Quite literally, the best talent in the world.
Before Fury’s successful defense against Deontay Wilder in October, Milton was a Fury sparring partner on several occasions. Milton was so good during those sessions that it resulted in a buzz within the Vegas boxing community, and it led to his contract with the Holdens.
“The first couple of times I was in with Fury, I was like, ‘What am I doing here?’ It was a completely different level,” Milton remembers. “It was an eye-opening experience, for sure. He’s the champ for a reason. He’s a great, great fighter, and I felt like he respected me.
“I helped Tyson Fury prepare for Wilder, and Fury actually helped me in the process. I became more confident.”
Among Milton’s goals is to have a top-10 world ranking by the end of 2023. That would elevate him to the ultimate opportunities in his sport. At the championship level, there is staggering earning power. Fury was guaranteed $30 million for his third fight with Wilder.
Doors always will open for a marketable American contender, and that’s what drives Milton every day. For his ESPN Plus-televised bout at the Osage Casino in April, Milton wore University of Tulsa-themed trunks.
“I want to be among the best,” he says, “and I won’t turn down any challenges. I want everyone to know I’m from Tulsa.”