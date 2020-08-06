After having bounced for years all over the Tulsa radio dial, the Kansas City Chiefs now have a relationship with a station that hasn’t been a big-league sports affiliate for more than 35 years.
The most high-profile figure on the KRMG talent lineup no longer is Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity. It’s Patrick Mahomes, the hottest player in the NFL and the quarterback of the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
News-talk station KRMG has secured a rights deal with the Chiefs and plans to carry game broadcasts on both of its signals — FM 102.3 and AM 740.
“We love winners. What better winners to have than the Super Bowl champions, right?” said Levi May, KRMG’s program director. “Locking down the Kansas City Chiefs — we thought it would be fantastic.
“There was a pocket here in Tulsa of Chiefs fans who really just couldn’t pick up the games. We’re the most listened-to station in Tulsa, with (a large coverage area), so we decided to negotiate with the Chiefs’ network.”
Before the age of 25, Mahomes has been the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, a Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl MVP and recipient of the most lucrative contract in sports history. Over a period of 12 years, he could collect as much as $503 million.
Combining Mahomes’ popularity with the talent of his teammates, the Chiefs now are at an unprecedented level of marketability. For as long as Mahomes runs the offense, Kansas City should contend for championships.
Airing on 102.3 and 740 will be the actual game broadcasts only. Pregame and postgame programming may be heard on another of the local Cox Media Group-owned stations — 105.7 The Bone.
Game broadcasts will not be streamed on the KRMG app. During games, typical KRMG content will be streamed.
When the Chiefs opportunity was presented to May, “I was immediately fired up,” he said. “If they were consistently 2-14 and at the bottom of the barrel, it would be a different story.
“The Chiefs are on fire, and we wanted to serve (KC fans) in the Tulsa community. We want to super-serve that listening audience.”
Baker Mayfield radio
As former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield enters his third NFL season in Cleveland, Tulsa’s KAKC 1300 enters its second season as a member of the Browns’ radio network.
The Dallas Cowboys’ broadcasts can be accessed on The Buzz 1430.
No changes
For each of the state’s three major-college football programs, there is no change with Tulsa radio affiliates. OU broadcasts remain a property of KMOD 97.5, Oklahoma State stays with KFAQ 1170 and the University of Tulsa with Big Country 99.5.
KRMG history
In recent years, KRMG has been the radio home of Union football and TU football and basketball. Not since the early 1980s, however, has KRMG been an affiliate for any NFL or Major League Baseball team.
In 1977, the great Verne Lundquist was paired with the great Brad Sham, Dallas Cowboys’ broadcasts were carried by KRMG. That Dallas team defeated Denver in the Super Bowl.
After the Cowboys and through the first few years of the ’80s, KRMG was the Tulsa radio home of the Houston Oilers, Kansas City Royals and Tulsa Roughnecks. The station usually presented Royals broadcasts only on weekends.
New personnel
After two years of reporting and anchoring sports at KJRH-2, Jacob Tobey has resigned to accept a position at a Denver television station. His successor at KJRH is 25-year-old Chris DiMaria, who already had been on the Channel 2 staff as a news reporter.
Morgan Beard has been a member of the KTUL-8 sports staff since April. A 29-year-old native of Louisiana, Beard as an eighth-grader moved with his family to Norman. After graduating from Norman High School, he attended LSU.
Before joining the Channel 8 staff, Beard worked for stations in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He also did free-lance work for the OU athletic department.
DiMaria hails from New Jersey and attended Syracuse University. While working for a Buffalo, New York, station, he primarily worked news assignments but was involved in coverage of the Buffalo Bills.