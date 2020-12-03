 Skip to main content
Bill Haisten: It was inevitable, and now it’s here – the start of the Thunder’s extensive rebuild

While it was completely expected, the recent gutting of the Oklahoma City Thunder roster was a little shocking.

Chris Paul, whose All-Star leadership resulted in beautiful overachievement for the 2019-20 Thunder, was traded to the Phoenix Suns. No one wanted to see the 35-year-old Paul go, but his contract was way too heavy for an OKC organization striving to lighten its payroll.

Another expensive Thunder player, center Steven Adams, was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans. Dennis Schroder now is a Los Angeles Laker.

Danilo Gallinari signed with the Atlanta Hawks, Nerlens Noel signed with New York and Tulsa native Terrance Ferguson was traded to Philadelphia.

Because of a decade of excellence, Oklahoma City Thunder fans were as spoiled as OU football fans. Now, the Thunder is at the starting line of a process endured at least occasionally by every organization in big-league sports: an extensive rebuild.

“It's changing all the time, no matter what,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said. “You look to the past for inspiration, but you're certainly having to create something new going forward.”

Thunder fans savored 10 playoff appearances in 11 seasons, four runs to Western Conference finals and a 2012 surge to the NBA Finals. They celebrated the presence of league MVPs Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

What a ride it was, but, as Presti says, changes are coming. Over the next couple of seasons, there may be no playoff games. For the first time since the 2008-09 season, the Thunder may not have a representative in the All-Star Game.

Before the start of the 2019-20 season – which was scheduled to have been a typical 82-game season – Las Vegas oddsmakers set the Thunder’s over-under win total at 32. Before the shutdown occurred in March, OKC was on pace for 50 wins.

There won’t be that type of surprise result for the 2020-21 Thunder. New coach Mark Daigneault’s talented but inexperienced core players are 22-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 20-year-old Darius Bazley and 21-year-old Lu Dort.

OKC’s preseason roster also includes a few veteran journeymen, but Presti’s keepers beyond this season appear to be Gilgeous-Alexander, Bazley and Dort, who have a combined 275 games of NBA experience.

In advance of the start of the 2015-16 season – their final season together as OKC’s power trio – Durant, Westbrook and Serge Ibaka had played in a combined total of 1,730 NBA games.

The annual restructuring of rosters and movement of superstars – I don’t think it’s healthy for the NBA. Teams are unable to sustain identities. True rivalries cease to exist.

The Bill Russell Celtics-Jerry West Lakers rivalry was fantastic and led to the Larry Bird Celtics-Magic Johnson Lakers rivalry. The Michael Jordan Bulls had bad-blood beefs with the Bad Boy Pistons and the Patrick Ewing Knicks. The whole country watched because the whole country knew the players and the storylines.

Real rivalries today are impossible because rosters are so fluid.

True relationships? Like the relationship Thunder fans had with Durant and Westbrook? Like the relationship Utah Jazz fans had with Karl Malone and John Stockton for an astounding 18 seasons? For the most part, those relationships are gone.

For large-market teams, the modern-day pursuit of a championship happens with a patched-together roster that has big names but doesn’t always click in a team sense. Houston’s James Harden-Westbrook experiment didn’t get the desired outcome.

The super-team concept did work with the Golden State Warriors (Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Durant), and more recently with the Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis carried their teammates to the 2020 bubble title.

The organic development of a team is somewhat outdated, and yet that’s how Presti will attempt to rebuild the Thunder.

OKC will never be a destination of choice for A-list free agents. With a great collection of draft picks for the selection and acquisition of players, Presti tries over the next few seasons to restore the Thunder to a position of force in the Western Conference.

Durant and Westbrook were thought to be OKC lifers who would enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as Thunder legends and get statues on the Chesapeake Energy Arena property.

Durant went from OKC to Golden State to Brooklyn, while Westbrook went from OKC to Houston to Washington. They were together in Oklahoma for eight seasons. An eight-year marriage of All-Stars will become increasingly uncommon.

This supports my contention that Thunder fans are spoiled: In 2010-19, Oklahoma City’s .639 winning percentage was the NBA’s second-best (behind San Antonio’s .687) and the seventh-best of all teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL.

Before the shutdown, last season’s Thunder was an astounding 19-4 in its last 23 road games.

During the 2020-21 season (shortened to 72 games because of the coronavirus impact on the 2020 NBA calendar), the Thunder may not get 19 wins overall.

Oklahoma, your appreciation of NBA basketball is about to get tested.

Building blocks

As the OKC Thunder begins a rebuilding process, these three young players seem to fit in general manager Sam Presti’s plan for the future:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

During the 2018-19 season, as a rookie with the Los Angeles Clippers, Gilgeous-Alexander made 73 starts. Acquired by OKC as part of the Paul George trade, Gilgeous-Alexander last season made 70 starts for the Thunder and was a 47% shooter who led the team in scoring at 19.0 points per game. As a 22-year-old whose game continues to develop, the Toronto native and former Kentucky Wildcat probably will remain the Thunder’s first option offensively.

Darius Bazley

As a high school player in Cincinnati, the 6-foot-8 Bazley was a McDonald’s All-American. Instead of playing college basketball, he spent a year training in advance of the 2019 NBA draft. As a Thunder rookie, he made nine starts and had a modest average of 5.6 points per game. During a three-game stretch in the Orlando bubble, however, the 20-year-old Bazley averaged 22 points on 56% shooting against Washington, Phoenix and Miami. This season, he gets promoted to a significantly more prominent role.

Lu Dort

As an undrafted rookie from Arizona State, Dort was a starter in 21 games. The Thunder’s record in those games was 16-5. He was immediately and consistently excellent at the defensive end of the floor, and by season’s end Dort had become a much more confident offensive player. During the Game 7 loss to the Houston Rockets, he scored 30 points on 10-of-21 shooting overall and 6-of-12 shooting on 3-pointers. During the summer – before the resumption of the NBA season in the Orlando bubble – the 21-year-old Dort was given a four-year contract.

For an indefinite period, no spectators for home games

Since the start of the 2011-12 season, every Oklahoma City Thunder home game has been played before a sellout crowd of 18,203 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

However, for Dec. 16 and Dec. 18 preseason games against the Chicago Bulls and for an indefinite period after the Dec. 22 start of the regular season, the Thunder will play home games in an empty arena.

In consideration of the COVID-19 crisis, OKC general manager Sam Presti says the organization chose for the time being to have no spectators instead of limited attendance. All games are televised, and the great majority of the telecasts are presented on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

