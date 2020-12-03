Bill Haisten: It was inevitable, and now it’s here – the start of the Thunder’s extensive rebuild

What a ride it was, but, as Presti says, changes are coming. Over the next couple of seasons, there may be no playoff games. For the first time since the 2008-09 season, the Thunder may not have a representative in the All-Star Game.

Before the start of the 2019-20 season – which was scheduled to have been a typical 82-game season – Las Vegas oddsmakers set the Thunder’s over-under win total at 32. Before the shutdown occurred in March, OKC was on pace for 50 wins.

There won’t be that type of surprise result for the 2020-21 Thunder. New coach Mark Daigneault’s talented but inexperienced core players are 22-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 20-year-old Darius Bazley and 21-year-old Lu Dort.

OKC’s preseason roster also includes a few veteran journeymen, but Presti’s keepers beyond this season appear to be Gilgeous-Alexander, Bazley and Dort, who have a combined 275 games of NBA experience.

In advance of the start of the 2015-16 season – their final season together as OKC’s power trio – Durant, Westbrook and Serge Ibaka had played in a combined total of 1,730 NBA games.

The annual restructuring of rosters and movement of superstars – I don’t think it’s healthy for the NBA. Teams are unable to sustain identities. True rivalries cease to exist.