Bill Haisten: Durant and Harden's return to face Thunder interesting but lacking heat

When Kevin Durant returned as an opponent for the first time — for the Feb. 11, 2017 cupcake game — the response from furious Oklahoma City Thunder fans was fiery and unforgettable.
An ESPN writer described it as having been “a homecoming that oozed with bile. ... The hatred was palpable.”
When Durant and James Harden return on Friday night, as new teammates with the Brooklyn Nets, there won’t be much heat beyond what would be generated in a typical NBA game.
In an empty Chesapeake Energy Arena, Durant and Harden contend with a young Thunder squad that lacks A-list talent but this week scored surprising road wins over Portland and Phoenix.
In 2012, when Durant, Harden and Russell Westbrook drove OKC to the NBA Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort were 13-year-olds in Canada. Darius Bazley was 12. Aleksej Pokusevski was a 10-year-old Serbian.
Current Thunder players couldn’t care less about the history of the Thunder and what might have been if Durant, Westbrook and Harden had remained together for an extended run in OKC.
Three hours after the conclusion of Game 5 of the 2012 NBA Finals, as the Miami Heat had beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder for LeBron James’ first championship, a dozen exhausted Oklahoma media members convened at a downtown Miami rooftop bar.
What a view we had — of the skyline and of a Thunder season that included the NBA’s third-best record, a third consecutive league scoring title for Durant, All-Star Game appearances for Durant and Westbrook, the Sixth Man of the Year award for Harden, and a remarkable Western Conference finals conquest of San Antonio.
After having trailed three-games-to-one in the best-of-seven Western finals, and as the Spurs had a 20-game win streak, OKC shockingly rallied for three consecutive victories and advanced to the Finals.
As people on either side of the Bedlam rivalry were united in their appreciation of the Thunder, that OKC team might have been the most universally loved team in Oklahoma sports history.
On June 21, 2012, as Oklahoma media members decompressed on the roof of a Miami high-rise, we were of the belief that the Thunder’s Finals run was the first of several that we would cover.
There was the unanimous expectation that the Thunder was destined for a championship — or championships.
Durant and Westbrook were 23. Harden was 22. We all were so naïve: These guys love the organization. They love each other. They love Oklahoma. This is going to be great for a long time.
Four months later, Thunder general manager Sam Presti traded Harden to the Houston Rockets.
Four years after that, in perhaps the most criticized free-agency move of all time, Durant became a Golden State Warrior.
Three years after Durant bolted, Westbrook had become an aging and too-expensive piece for a rebuilding Oklahoma City team. Westbrook was reunited with Harden in Houston.
With the Rockets, the Harden-Westbrook marriage lasted one season.
Presti was cursed for having dealt Harden, but it was inevitable. Harden wanted to be a ball-dominant, 30-point scorer and the leader of his own team. He couldn’t have been that type of player in OKC. Not when there already was the Durant-Westbrook duel for possessions, shots and status.
Today, Westbrook is a $41.4 million member of a Washington Wizards team that occupies last place in the Eastern Conference. After having complained his way out of Houston, Harden wound up with Durant and Kyrie Irving in a bid for super-team success with the Nets.
While Presti has a giant stack of draft picks with which he can manipulate the Thunder’s future, this 2020-21 OKC roster is composed in the same way that it was last season. Along with several young players, there are a few veterans — like Al Horford, George Hill and Mike Muscala — who may not be here for the entire season.
Last year’s Thunder exceeded expectations by a thousand percent. If the season hadn’t been postponed, OKC would have been a 50-win team.
Currently, the Thunder is a fairly impressive yet weird 8-9 (weird because the road record is 7-4 and the home mark is 1-5). As it would happen at the expense of Durant, who will never be forgiven, Thunder fans would be super happy to see another home win on Friday night.
As for Harden, I no longer sense that there are deep feelings one way or another.
Durant and Harden vs. the Thunder is a really interesting and hopefully very competitive game. However, even if the arena were packed, the atmosphere wouldn’t be nearly as charged as when Durant played here for the first time in a Golden State uniform. That night, the air was boiling.
After the ending of most relationships, there comes a time at which there’s a pain reduction. Today, most Thunder fans seem more interested in the organization’s future than in what might have been years ago.