Bill Haisten: Durant and Harden's return to face Thunder interesting but lacking heat

Four years after that, in perhaps the most criticized free-agency move of all time, Durant became a Golden State Warrior.

Three years after Durant bolted, Westbrook had become an aging and too-expensive piece for a rebuilding Oklahoma City team. Westbrook was reunited with Harden in Houston.

With the Rockets, the Harden-Westbrook marriage lasted one season.

Presti was cursed for having dealt Harden, but it was inevitable. Harden wanted to be a ball-dominant, 30-point scorer and the leader of his own team. He couldn’t have been that type of player in OKC. Not when there already was the Durant-Westbrook duel for possessions, shots and status.

Today, Westbrook is a $41.4 million member of a Washington Wizards team that occupies last place in the Eastern Conference. After having complained his way out of Houston, Harden wound up with Durant and Kyrie Irving in a bid for super-team success with the Nets.

While Presti has a giant stack of draft picks with which he can manipulate the Thunder’s future, this 2020-21 OKC roster is composed in the same way that it was last season. Along with several young players, there are a few veterans — like Al Horford, George Hill and Mike Muscala — who may not be here for the entire season.