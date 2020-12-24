Bill Haisten: Healthy golf attendance in May could bode well for 2021 college football

The key to everything — to the survival of sports as we know it — is live attendance.
It’s got to be at typical levels for pro and college sports to survive, and for high school and youth sports to be restored.
When it’s OK for bigger crowds to come together for ballgames and concerts, we will have taken a huge step in returning to our former lifestyles.
On May 25-30, Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club hosts two practice rounds and the 72-hole KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. By then, will the COVID-19 vaccine have been so commonly available that there can be significant crowds for golf?
For a PGA Championship (conducted in Tulsa in 1970, 1982, 1994, 2007 and again in 2030), there were more than 20,000 patrons on the Southern Hills property. Maybe 30,000.
If there had been no pandemic, attendance for 2021 Senior PGA Championship weekend rounds might have been 10,000-12,000. Ken MacLeod, the Golf Oklahoma publisher, now predicts 5,000-7,000 for the Saturday and Sunday rounds.
Which would be, of course, 5,000-7,000 times better than conducting the championship with no spectators on the property. For most professional events this year, the only spectators were tournament officials and volunteers.
“Hopefully,” MacLeod said, “we’re living in a different world by (late May).”
Whether the galleries amount to 5,000 or 10,000 is irrelevant. The ability to have 5,000 or 10,000 people in one place, and even in an outdoor setting – it would be extremely relevant.
If Tulsa health officials approve of several thousand patrons convening for championship golf this spring, and if by then the spread of coronavirus has been dramatically reduced or eliminated, it would bode well for 2021 football at OU, Oklahoma State and the University of Tulsa.
If the vaccine is effective, then perhaps the COVID climate is completely different by August. It would be glorious to once again have football crowds of 80,000 in Norman, 50,000 in Stillwater and 18,000 at the University of Tulsa.
The 2019 attendance averages: at OU, 22,700; at Oklahoma State, 14,666; and at TU, 1,300. That’s why there were pay cuts and job cuts.
Any administrator at any of those schools would say, “From a financial standpoint, we’re in big trouble if we have another football season like this.”
The current Oklahoma City Thunder policy is to play home games in an empty Chesapeake Energy Arena.
“The vaccine has created a lot of optimism,” said Bryan Karns, a Stillwater native and OSU graduate who now is the PGA of America’s championship director. “Unfortunately, I don’t think anyone fully knows at this point what it does for large-scale events.
“How quickly can we get back (to normal)? The one big challenge is that by the time we get to March, we pretty much have to be locked in (with a plan for all aspects of the event, based in part on attendance projections).”
In coordination with the Tulsa Health Department and City of Tulsa, Karns and Southern Hills officials may establish an attendance limit several weeks before the Senior PGA Championship. Presumably, with some flexibility.
Also, there are these unknowns: By May, even if vaccine indicators are encouraging, would mask-wearing be required of Southern Hills patrons? By May, how many older golf fans still might not feel comfortable with being exposed to large groups of people?
This football season, Karns attended all five OSU home games with his wife Ashlie and his father Tom. Recounting his experience as a spectator in a Boone Pickens Stadium that was three-fourths empty, Karns said, “It was surreal. Especially the Tulsa game, when it was so hot. That was a tough day to wear a mask. We were thinking, ‘Will the whole season be like this?’ It felt very weird.”
The mask policy was enforced all season, but the temperature did drop for eventful OSU home games against Iowa State, Texas and Texas Tech.
As the 2020 Senior PGA Championship was canceled, the most recent such event was played in 2019 and resulted for host city Rochester, New York, a single-day attendance record and an economic impact reportedly beyond $40 million for the week.
As the most lucrative competition vehicle for players after they’ve turned 50, the Champions Tour is driven by stars like Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jim Furyk and Retief Goosen (whose career zoomed to a better place after his 2001 U.S. Open triumph at Southern Hills).
Phil Mickelson now is 50. He won in each of the two Champions Tour events he entered this year. Maybe he’ll be in Tulsa for a Senior major.
At 54, John Daly played in 13 Champions Tour events this year. For Tulsa organizers, that would be the dream: the presence of Mickelson and Daly. However, Daly’s 2021 status is uncertain. In September, he revealed that he is contending with bladder cancer.
With regard to the vaccine, there will be periodic report cards on its performance. Everyone on the planet is rooting for positive report cards.
With regard to the possible reopening of sports in a responsible yet mostly complete manner, and with the hope that we’ll see 2021 college football played without disruption, I’m fired up about the potential of the vaccine. We really, really, really need this stuff to work.