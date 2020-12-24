Bill Haisten: Healthy golf attendance in May could bode well for 2021 college football

“How quickly can we get back (to normal)? The one big challenge is that by the time we get to March, we pretty much have to be locked in (with a plan for all aspects of the event, based in part on attendance projections).”

In coordination with the Tulsa Health Department and City of Tulsa, Karns and Southern Hills officials may establish an attendance limit several weeks before the Senior PGA Championship. Presumably, with some flexibility.

Also, there are these unknowns: By May, even if vaccine indicators are encouraging, would mask-wearing be required of Southern Hills patrons? By May, how many older golf fans still might not feel comfortable with being exposed to large groups of people?

This football season, Karns attended all five OSU home games with his wife Ashlie and his father Tom. Recounting his experience as a spectator in a Boone Pickens Stadium that was three-fourths empty, Karns said, “It was surreal. Especially the Tulsa game, when it was so hot. That was a tough day to wear a mask. We were thinking, ‘Will the whole season be like this?’ It felt very weird.”

The mask policy was enforced all season, but the temperature did drop for eventful OSU home games against Iowa State, Texas and Texas Tech.