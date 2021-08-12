Bill Haisten: Hard Rock boxing – Ali's grandson, three title fights and Trey Lippe Morrison

He bears the name of the most significant figure in his sport – and presumably would feel the pressure of great expectations – and yet Nico Ali Walsh couldn’t seem more relaxed in advance of his professional boxing debut.
As the 21-year-old grandson of Muhammad Ali, and with a history of 35 amateur bouts, Ali Walsh is a middleweight who on Saturday competes for the first time as a pro. During a nine-fight, Top Rank-promoted production at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, Ali Walsh clashes with Jordan Weeks in a contest scheduled for four rounds.
The show begins at 5 p.m. and all nine bouts are streamed live on ESPN+. Starting at 9 p.m., the final three fights are televised on ESPN: super flyweight champion Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney in the third chapter of their spirited and controversial trilogy; Ali Walsh vs. Weeks; and undefeated junior welterweight champion Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Antonio Moran.
It’s rare that any fighter’s professional debut gets a live ESPN exposure, but Ali Walsh’s connection to Muhammad Ali made it an easy decision for network officials to include him in the telecast.
Ali Walsh’s first pro contest occurs 61 years after Muhammad Ali’s first professional fight (which occurred a few weeks after he had been a 1960 Olympic gold medalist in Rome). Ali died in 2016 at the age of 74.
In 1975, Top Rank founder and CEO Bob Arum was involved in the promotion of the “Thrilla in Manila” – the brutal and unforgettable third meeting of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. Arum had a longtime friendship with Ali.
Today, at 89, Arum remains the chairman of Top Rank boxing and now is the promoter of Ali Walsh. Arum is expected to be at ringside on Saturday.
“I’m surrounded by people I trust,” said Ali Walsh, a Chicago native who for several years has resided in Las Vegas. “I feel great about everyone in my camp.
“Everyone is fighting for something. Some people fight to get out of unfortunate circumstances. My motivation happens to be family legacy.”
Highlights within Saturday’s first six fights are a bout matching Joshua Greer Jr. and Jason Moloney for the World Boxing Council’s vacant bantamweight silver title, and a contest involving locally popular heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison.
Any time Lippe Morrison is an Oklahoma ring, the son of Tommy Morrison is responsible for at least two-thirds of the ticket sales.
“I don’t really look at it as a pressure thing,” Lippe Morrison said on Thursday. “I look at it as a motivator.
“It’s a big motivator. Those people who are my fans – they were once my dad’s fans. They might not know me at all, but they know I’m a part of my father.”
With a 17-0 record and 17 knockouts, Lippe Morrison tangles with a New Rochelle, New York, opponent – Don Haynesworth – who brings to the Hard Rock a record of 16-6-1.
Lippe Morrison fights for the first time since a messy April victory over Jason Bergman at Tulsa’s Osage Casino. Lippe Morrison was knocked down during the first round, and the fight ended with Bergman having sustained a third-round leg injury.
“I didn’t like the way it ended,” Lippe Morrison said of the Bergman fight. “The guy knocked me down. I wanted to get him back. I felt like I was about to do it, and then it ended the way it ended. Hopefully, we can erase that and put on a good performance for everybody (on Saturday).”
The son of Muhammad Ali’s daughter Rasheda Ali Walsh, Nico Ali Walsh has a spot-on likeness of the older Muhammad Ali tattooed on the top of his right forearm, and the likeness of the younger Ali on the inside of the same forearm. Butterflies dance around each of the images.
Ali Walsh first tried boxing at the age of 11, during a charity event benefiting children’s cancer research.
“That was my entrance to boxing – dancing around the ring and wearing 16-ounce gloves. Super big gloves,” he recalls. “I wasn’t a kid who wanted attention, but being in that ring empowered me and gave me confidence. From that point, I never stopped wanting to pursue boxing.”
That pursuit brings Ali Walsh to Oklahoma, where he will be applauded and scrutinized because he is the grandson of a champion commonly known as “The Greatest.”