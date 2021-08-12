Bill Haisten: Hard Rock boxing – Ali's grandson, three title fights and Trey Lippe Morrison

With a 17-0 record and 17 knockouts, Lippe Morrison tangles with a New Rochelle, New York, opponent – Don Haynesworth – who brings to the Hard Rock a record of 16-6-1.

Lippe Morrison fights for the first time since a messy April victory over Jason Bergman at Tulsa’s Osage Casino. Lippe Morrison was knocked down during the first round, and the fight ended with Bergman having sustained a third-round leg injury.

“I didn’t like the way it ended,” Lippe Morrison said of the Bergman fight. “The guy knocked me down. I wanted to get him back. I felt like I was about to do it, and then it ended the way it ended. Hopefully, we can erase that and put on a good performance for everybody (on Saturday).”

The son of Muhammad Ali’s daughter Rasheda Ali Walsh, Nico Ali Walsh has a spot-on likeness of the older Muhammad Ali tattooed on the top of his right forearm, and the likeness of the younger Ali on the inside of the same forearm. Butterflies dance around each of the images.

Ali Walsh first tried boxing at the age of 11, during a charity event benefiting children’s cancer research.