Bill Haisten: During the Thunder rebuilding process, is Tulsa still connected?

While in OKC, Durant and Westbrook played in a combined 1,571 games. On the current roster, third-year guard Hamidou Diallo is the leader in games played as a member of the Thunder. His total amounts to 128.

This season, and really for the first time since the 2008 move from Seattle, Oklahoma City has launched a true rebuild with young players and a deep stack of draft picks.

The 2019-20 Thunder was a patched-together, Chris Paul-led group that overachieved like crazy. Somehow, unbelievably, OKC prevailed in 19 of its last 23 true road games.

This season, for the first time since 2009, Oklahoma City probably will not be represented in the NBA All-Star Game.

For loyal Thunder fans, this season is an exercise in mixed emotions. They get excited when OKC threatens to beat the Lakers or the Nuggets, or when there’s a game like the one played on Tuesday: OKC trailed Portland by 24 points in the third period, rallied to take a five-point, fourth-quarter lead and wound up with an 11-point loss.

Loyal Thunder fans root like heck for a victory, but then they’re really not disappointed when it doesn’t end well. With more losses and a deeper dive toward the bottom of the league standings, the Thunder improves its odds of scoring the first pick overall.