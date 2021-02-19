Bill Haisten: During the Thunder rebuilding process, is Tulsa still connected?

Game after game after game, as this Oklahoma City Thunder squad usually is competitive but usually doesn’t get the desired final result, I’m wondering whether other Tulsans still are watching as intently as I am.
Or have circumstances resulted in a diminishing of Tulsa’s relationship with the Thunder?
When it was a given that Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook would represent Oklahoma in the NBA All-Star Game every year, and when there was the annual expectation of a deep OKC run in the Western Conference postseason, the Thunder’s Tulsa television ratings and merchandise sales were off the charts.
Four years ago, Thunder executive Brian Byrnes shared this statistic with the Tulsa World: “On any given night, 8% of our building — roughly 1,300 or 1,400 seats — (is occupied by) fans from Tulsa.”
When OKC once again has the ability to open all gates and fill all seats, will Tulsa continue to be represented at an 8% rate?
I watch every game, and I know a few people who do also, but I suspect a lot of Tulsans aren’t there every night for a rebuilding process.
Among Tulsa media members, KJRH-2 sports director Cayden McFarland and I are the career leaders in Turner Turnpike mileage for Thunder games.
“It would be impossible to guess at percentages,” McFarland said, “but I definitely think a good number of Tulsa-area fans are using the rebuild as a chance to take a break from night-in, night-out interest in the team.
“Just based on the number of times the topic comes up in conversation with people at the park or the supermarket, I’m going to guess (that Tulsa interest) is at least 50% less than the Durant-Westbrook heyday.”
In 10 of the past 11 seasons, Oklahoma City has been a playoff participant. This season, there won’t be a postseason for a Thunder organization that before Friday’s test at Milwaukee had an 11-17 record and seven losses in its last 10 games.
OKC has developing players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Darius Bazley, but for the time being, McFarland says, Thunder basketball “isn’t the talk of the town” in Tulsa.
In a few days, a full year will have passed since spectators were allowed to watch home games at Chesapeake Energy Arena. It’s been 16 months since the Thunder’s most recent Tulsa appearance (for its annual BOK Center preseason game).
I’ve always insisted that the Thunder should be a more frequent presence in Tulsa. My suggestion: Conduct two days of preseason training camp in Tulsa. Have open-to-the-public practice sessions at the Booker T. Washington fieldhouse and Union’s big gym.
Allow fans who can’t afford an actual game ticket to see these guys up close.
Within a period of two years, the OKC roster has completely changed. The Durant-Westbrook identity is long gone.
While in OKC, Durant and Westbrook played in a combined 1,571 games. On the current roster, third-year guard Hamidou Diallo is the leader in games played as a member of the Thunder. His total amounts to 128.
This season, and really for the first time since the 2008 move from Seattle, Oklahoma City has launched a true rebuild with young players and a deep stack of draft picks.
The 2019-20 Thunder was a patched-together, Chris Paul-led group that overachieved like crazy. Somehow, unbelievably, OKC prevailed in 19 of its last 23 true road games.
This season, for the first time since 2009, Oklahoma City probably will not be represented in the NBA All-Star Game.
For loyal Thunder fans, this season is an exercise in mixed emotions. They get excited when OKC threatens to beat the Lakers or the Nuggets, or when there’s a game like the one played on Tuesday: OKC trailed Portland by 24 points in the third period, rallied to take a five-point, fourth-quarter lead and wound up with an 11-point loss.
Loyal Thunder fans root like heck for a victory, but then they’re really not disappointed when it doesn’t end well. With more losses and a deeper dive toward the bottom of the league standings, the Thunder improves its odds of scoring the first pick overall.
Cade Cunningham today is an Oklahoma State guard, but he’s built for the pro game and is rated by some as the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 draft. He’ll be a highly effective NBA floor general. It would be a cool story if he were to wind up as Gilgeous-Alexander’s most prominent teammate during Oklahoma City’s rebuild.
Depending on what general manager Sam Presti does with his war chest of draft picks, this tough period for the Thunder could be shortened if Cunningham and SGA were paired in the OKC backcourt.
In the meantime, I’d love to know how many Tulsa viewers remain connected to every Thunder telecast.