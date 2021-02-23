Bill Haisten: As there’s been another setback, it feels unlikely we’ll see Tiger Woods here in 2022

When it became official that Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club had been selected as the site of the 2022 PGA Championship, I did not think first about what should be an amazing field of players.
My first thought centered on one player: Tiger Woods.
Southern Hills had been scheduled to host the 2030 PGA Championship. At that time, Woods would be 55. There’s a chance that a 55-year-old Tiger would have been in the 2030 Tulsa field, but as a real contender? Probably not. His list of injuries looks like a football player’s, and by 2030, a new generation of great players will have emerged.
The oldest winner of a professional major championship was Julius Boros, who in 1968 prevailed in the PGA Championship played in San Antonio. His age was 48 years, four months and 18 days.
Tiger in the 2030 PGA Championship would have been seven years older than Boros was in 1968.
Last month, the PGA of America announced that it had stripped the 2022 PGA Championship from a Donald Trump-owned property in New Jersey. A few days later, the PGA of America decided that the 2022 event would take place at Southern Hills.
It made perfect sense logistically. PGA of America officials have been here for months, getting ready for the Southern Hills-hosted KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in May. The transition from 2021 Senior PGA preparation/execution to 2022 PGA Championship preparation would be seamless.
When Tulsa’s eighth professional major championship begins on May 19, 2022, Woods will be 46 years and five months of age.
Now, I doubt that he’s anywhere near Tulsa on May 19, 2022.
On Tuesday, there was the terrible report that Woods had sustained multiple leg injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, located about 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.
After follow-up reports indicated that Woods’ injuries were not life-threatening, his golf future became the subject of speculation.
Since the mid-‘90s, there were injuries that resulted in four left-knee surgeries and five back surgeries. The most recent of the back procedures took place on Dec. 23 — only three days after a heavily publicized event during which Woods’ playing partner was his 11-year-old son Charlie.
It would be stupid to underestimate Woods. In 2008, he won the U.S. Open while walking 72 holes on two stress fractures and a torn ACL.
However, even before we know the full extent of the damage done on Tuesday, you have to wonder whether Woods can return to world-class brilliance after another grueling round of injuries, surgery and therapy.
His Southern Hills background: in the 1996 Tour Championship, as a rookie and in his first truly big professional event, Woods finished in a tie for 21st place and made $55,800; in the 2001 U.S. Open, and as the “Tiger Slam” reigning champion of the 2000 U.S. Open, the 2000 British Open, the 2000 PGA Championship and the 2001 Masters, he never recovered from an opening-round 74 and finished in a tie for 12th; and in the 2007 PGA Championship, he fired a second-round 63 and went on to beat Woody Austin by two shots and Ernie Els by three.
At 46, a relatively healthy and motivated Woods still would have been capable of an occasional special weekend. With 15 major championships — the 13th of which was recorded at Southern Hills — he’s been the king of special performances in special tournaments.
When Tulsa scored the 2022 PGA Championship, that was my thought: that a 46-year-old Tiger would attempt to get another major.
With or without Woods, the PGA Championship is projected to generate $140 million for the Tulsa economy. Without question, it’s going to be a tremendous tournament. Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka should be here, and all at the height of their powers.
Former Oklahoma State stars Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff and Rickie Fowler will attract large Tulsa galleries in 2022. In the 2018 Big 12 Championship played at Southern Hills, Hovland shot a second-round, four-under 66. At the age of 23, he now is ranked 14th in the world.
Hovland is my really, really early favorite for the 2022 PGA Championship — the eighth professional major championship conducted at Southern Hills.
The tournament is scheduled for only 15 months from now. I hope I’m wrong, but, in light of what transpired on Tuesday, it suddenly feels unlikely that we’ll see Woods add another chapter to his history in Tulsa.
He’s the one person on the planet who can elevate a major championship to an even higher level. He also may be the one person who can rally from a car accident and win a major. If Woods is here next year, I’ll be blown away.