Bill Haisten: As there’s been another setback, it feels unlikely we’ll see Tiger Woods here in 2022

His Southern Hills background: in the 1996 Tour Championship, as a rookie and in his first truly big professional event, Woods finished in a tie for 21st place and made $55,800; in the 2001 U.S. Open, and as the “Tiger Slam” reigning champion of the 2000 U.S. Open, the 2000 British Open, the 2000 PGA Championship and the 2001 Masters, he never recovered from an opening-round 74 and finished in a tie for 12th; and in the 2007 PGA Championship, he fired a second-round 63 and went on to beat Woody Austin by two shots and Ernie Els by three.

At 46, a relatively healthy and motivated Woods still would have been capable of an occasional special weekend. With 15 major championships — the 13th of which was recorded at Southern Hills — he’s been the king of special performances in special tournaments.

When Tulsa scored the 2022 PGA Championship, that was my thought: that a 46-year-old Tiger would attempt to get another major.

With or without Woods, the PGA Championship is projected to generate $140 million for the Tulsa economy. Without question, it’s going to be a tremendous tournament. Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka should be here, and all at the height of their powers.