Three decades ago, a promotional-managerial relationship with Tommy Morrison vaulted Tony Holden to a prominent place in professional boxing.

Tony and Tina Holden’s son was born only a few months before the end of Morrison’s career in 1996. Subsequent to that, Bryce Holden would be at ringside for scores of Tony-promoted shows all over the country.

Bryce was a smart, impressive kid who graduated from Jenks High School in 2014. Today, he is an impressive young man who had a variety of career options but wound up in the family business – in the fight game, and now at a very high level of the fight game.

On Saturday night, in a sold-out American Airlines Center in Dallas, the 27-year-old Holden is the promoter of a heavily hyped, intriguing contest matching Jake Paul, who became known because of YouTube stunts and now is committed to boxing; and Nate Diaz, one of the more popular figures in the history of mixed martial arts.

In a bout scheduled for 10 rounds, the 38-year-old Diaz boxes professionally for the first time. The 26-year-old Paul fights for the eighth time. They agreed on a weight limit of 180 pounds.

The $59.95 pay-per-view telecast/stream begins at 7 p.m. and can be accessed on ESPN+. The main event begins at some point after 10.

The much younger, slightly taller and naturally bigger Paul is the betting favorite. Before a decision loss to Tommy Fury (Tyson Fury’s brother), Paul was 6-0 in boxing dates with UFC fighters like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

In Paul’s second contest, and before most people suspected that he might become marketable enough to eventually secure a showdown with someone like Diaz, he knocked out a former NBA guard (Nate Robinson).

“My hope is that Jake and Nate (Diaz) both show up at their best,” Bryce Holden said on Thursday, just minutes before Paul and Diaz were onstage for their face-off media event. “Jake will show up to fight. He’s young and hungry.

“My hope is that Nate shows that toughness that he’s always been known for, and shows everyone why he’s been a champion for so long. I hope that it goes for a few rounds and that everyone is on the edge of their seat.”

While Tony Holden’s company is Holden Productions, Bryce is the president of a separate entity – Tulsa-based Holden Boxing.

With regard to fights that involve Paul, Bryce Holden is in a partnership with Paul and his management team.

The first significant Holden-Paul production occurred two years ago in Cleveland, Ohio, where Paul scored a split-decision triumph over Woodley. A crowd of 16,000 bought tickets for that show.

During the preparation for that event, Bryce Holden realized he was destined for a lifetime in fight promotions. He also admits to having been overwhelmed by the enormity of his responsibilities.

Everything clicked as planned, he says, “but I really didn’t realize what I had signed up for. I was under water in a million different ways. Survival instincts kicked in. I had to rest for a week after that. I was ill.

“(With inexperienced event-management personnel), you’re trying to build an entirely new enterprise and cut into a market that already exists. Now, there is a system in place. It just takes time.”

In 2016, Diaz became a globally celebrated MMA star when 1.3 million pay-per-view buyers watched him hand Conor McGregor his first UFC loss. For Paul’s seven fights, there has been a reported total of 3.3 million pay-per-view purchases.

As a competition, Paul-Diaz has a great range of possibilities.

In remarks made to Inside Fighting, McGregor shared this prediction: “Nate Diaz slaps the head off (of Jake Paul), and I look forward to seeing it.”

Joe Rogan’s voice is synonymous with UFC. During an episode of his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, he discussed Paul vs. Diaz: “Jake Paul can crack. He looks like a real boxer. He doesn’t look like a guy who is attempting boxing.

“The feints, the foot movement, the way he lands shots – he fights like a boxer. He doesn’t look like a guy who’s trying to box in a celebrity boxing match.”

A Paul victory would vault him to his next big thing, and he would have myriad options because of his ability to generate millions both for himself and any opponent.

“From a (ticket revenue) standpoint, (Paul-Diaz) should double any event we’ve done in the past,” Bryce Holden said. “Jake has a lot of high-profile fans. Nate brings fans who have followed him for 15 years – a variety of diehard fans from across the U.S. and around the world.”

While Paul and Diaz have trained to fight, Holden has overseen details like building security, maximizing media coverage, making sure that celebrity attendees are accommodated and making sure that Saturday’s show looks great on television.

“If Bryce wants to stay involved with promoting combat sports and sports in general – or other (non-sports events) – he’s got great potential,” former HBO Boxing executive Lou DiBella said. “He’s bright. He works his (tail) off.

“I don’t want to sound like a 60-year-old guy I am, but I don’t see the same work ethic among young people these days that I used to see. I think Bryce does work incredibly hard and his thinking is innovative.”

From a proud father, there is a resounding endorsement of Bryce Holden’s future in combat sports.

“Bryce has become known as a kid who will become a world-class promoter,” Tony Holden said. “He’s better than I am. This kid was raised in the fight game.”

