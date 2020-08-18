There are all sorts of stats that would explain why Houston was so dynamic while Oklahoma City was so dysfunctional, but one stat goes a long way in defining the Thunder’s position in the NBA’s Western Conference.
In four seasons since Kevin Durant left for Golden State, OKC has a postseason record of 4-13.
The 13th loss occurred on Tuesday night, as the fourth-seeded Rockets smoked fifth-seeded Oklahoma City 123-108 in Game 1 of an NBA Western Conference first-round series.
As countless defensive breakdowns allowed the Rockets to convert on 62% of their 2-point shot attempts, OKC took a wobbly step toward what would be a fourth consecutive first-round elimination.
Televised both on Fox Sports Oklahoma and ESPN, Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Because of a leg injury, Russell Westbrook was inactive for his first playoff game with the Rockets. He may not play on Thursday, either.
There were stretches during which Houston executed at a level comparable to the 2019 LSU passing game. During those stretches, the Rockets got baskets in bunches and made it look easy. Also, they committed only seven turnovers. For the most part, Houston played beautifully.
Oklahoma City trailed by 13 points with 2½ minutes left, but the last little bit of hope disintegrated when Houston’s Jeff Green converted on the most beautiful bucket I’ve ever seen from him. James Harden followed a straight-line drive for a layup, and this outcome was clinched.
It really wasn’t a problem that Harden totaled 37 points. That’s a routine number for such a great scorer. It’s a gigantic problem when Green – Harden’s former Thunder teammate – has 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting. In 48 regular-season games, Green reached the 22-point mark only one time.
With 29 points and efficient shooting, Danilo Gallinari was excellent for OKC. Otherwise, there were red flags all over the gym.
From primary weapons Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder, the Thunder got a total of 15 points on 5-of-20 shooting. The usually reliable OKC bench was outscored 42-27 by Houston’s bench.
The small-ball Rockets, who occasionally have 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker at the center position, achieved a 44-38 advantage on points in the paint.
During the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a team-best 19.0 points and averaged 15 shots per game. Against Houston, he had nine points on eight shots.
In Game 2, there’s got to be big response from Gilgeous-Alexander, a meaningful contribution from Schroder, and – against such a small Houston lineup – more offensive involvement from Thunder 7-footer Steven Adams.