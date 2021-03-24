Bill Haisten: As 2020 was spoiled, Trey Lippe Morrison trains for an important 2021

During a really quality evening of boxing, Lippe Morrison was not a participant. He watched from a ringside seat.

The 6-foot-3 Lippe Morrison now is on the brink of the resumption of his career. His current weight is a lean 220 pounds. He looks better than I can ever remember, actually. He says his ideal fight weight is 230.

“I haven’t had a fight in a year-and-a-half, but it’s not like I slowed down at all in training,” Lippe Morrison said during a Wednesday news conference. “I’ve been training and sparring. It’s basically, you would say, like a year-and-a-half camp.”

Lippe Morrison has worked with several trainers and for a while had world-renowned Freddie Roach in his corner. Lippe Morrison moved to Los Angeles to have easy, daily access to Roach’s gym.

Lippe Morrison hails from Vinita. His father, former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, is synonymous with the Jay community in Delaware County.

The pursuit of happiness compelled Lippe Morrison to leave Los Angeles and move to Jay. He commutes to Tulsa for daily sessions with his new trainer — Craig Blacklock, who has trained fighters in all combat disciplines and formerly was Lippe Morrison’s cut man.