Bill Haisten: As 2020 was spoiled, Trey Lippe Morrison trains for an important 2021

There may not be a more restless athlete than Trey Lippe Morrison, who for a while sampled the Los Angeles lifestyle but says he’s much happier since returning to Delaware County, Oklahoma.
On April 10 at Tulsa’s Osage Casino, in a Top Rank-produced show televised on ESPN and streamed live on ESPN Plus, the undefeated but mostly unproven Lippe Morrison is in the ring for the first time in 20 months.
The April 10 opponent should be identified within the next few days, promoter Tony Holden reports. At the top of the card is a world championship bout: an American (Joe Smith Jr. of Long Island, New York) vs. a Russian (Maxim Vlasov) for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title.
Fights involving Lippe Morrison and young, interesting Tulsa heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton can be viewed on ESPN Plus. Live attendance is limited to 500 spectators at the Osage Casino theater, and tickets priced at $80, $60 and $40 now are available at stubwire.com.
Injuries and circumstances — most notably the pandemic shutdown of the sports world — resulted in a pronounced lull in Lippe Morrison’s professional boxing career. There were three hand surgeries and a terrible facial laceration sustained during training.
In 2019, he was to have been involved in a Broken Arrow bout televised by Showtime, but his opponent withdrew a couple of days before the fight. Promoter Tony Holden scrambled to secure a substitute opponent, but it wasn’t meant to be.
During a really quality evening of boxing, Lippe Morrison was not a participant. He watched from a ringside seat.
The 6-foot-3 Lippe Morrison now is on the brink of the resumption of his career. His current weight is a lean 220 pounds. He looks better than I can ever remember, actually. He says his ideal fight weight is 230.
“I haven’t had a fight in a year-and-a-half, but it’s not like I slowed down at all in training,” Lippe Morrison said during a Wednesday news conference. “I’ve been training and sparring. It’s basically, you would say, like a year-and-a-half camp.”
Lippe Morrison has worked with several trainers and for a while had world-renowned Freddie Roach in his corner. Lippe Morrison moved to Los Angeles to have easy, daily access to Roach’s gym.
Lippe Morrison hails from Vinita. His father, former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, is synonymous with the Jay community in Delaware County.
The pursuit of happiness compelled Lippe Morrison to leave Los Angeles and move to Jay. He commutes to Tulsa for daily sessions with his new trainer — Craig Blacklock, who has trained fighters in all combat disciplines and formerly was Lippe Morrison’s cut man.
A former football player at Vinita High School and the University of Central Arkansas, Lippe Morrison stunned his family and friends with a decision to try professional boxing. His amateur experience amounted to only one contest, and in 2014 he was 24 — the same age at which his father defeated George Foreman in a 1993 title fight.
Lippe Morrison jumped into the fight business with a plan to get busy and stay busy, and he strung together a flurry of impressive performances. Seven years into his career, however, his experience is limited to 16 bouts, 16 victories, 16 knockouts and only 31 rounds of professional competition.
Because of a seven-year investment, Lippe Morrison is anxious to learn whether he can be a contender at the highest level.
At that level, there are millions of dollars.
“At no point did I think it was time to hang it up,” he says.
Everyone in boxing seems to agree that Lippe Morrison and his father have this in common: world-class punching power. Listening to Lippe Morrison strike Blacklock’s punch mitts is like hearing Mark McGwire bash baseballs during batting practice.
Boxing needs American heavyweight stars, and Tommy Morrison became a star because of action-packed fights and the power of his remarkable left hook. Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum, a boxing legend, will be in Tulsa to watch Lippe Morrison and gauge his viability for lucrative fights or perhaps an eventual title shot.
In 2019, Holden and Lippe Morrison discussed their plan for a big 2020 — and then 2020 didn’t happen.
Their 2020 plan has become a 2021 plan, and it begins to roll on April 10.