Bill Haisten: After another setback, it'll be stunning if Tiger Woods is here in 2022

It would be stupid to underestimate Woods. In 2008, he won the U.S. Open while walking 72 holes on two stress fractures and a torn ACL.

At 45, however, he probably can’t recuperate as he did at 32. The Tuesday injuries were shocking because they’re so gruesome and because they could end the career of the most popular athlete of the last 20-something years.

Is it even possible that Woods could return to world-class brilliance? On a “shattered ankle”? What a comeback it would be.

Woods’ Southern Hills background: in the 1996 Tour Championship, as a rookie and in his first truly big professional event, Woods finished in a tie for 21st place and made $55,800; in the 2001 U.S. Open, and as the “Tiger Slam” reigning champion of the 2000 U.S. Open, the 2000 British Open, the 2000 PGA Championship and the 2001 Masters, he never recovered from an opening-round 74 and finished in a tie for 12th; and in the 2007 PGA Championship, he fired a second-round 63 and went on to beat Woody Austin by two shots and Ernie Els by three.

In 2022, a relatively healthy and motivated Woods still would have been capable of an occasional special weekend. With 82 victories overall and 15 major championships – the 13th of which was recorded at Southern Hills – he’s been the king of special performances in special tournaments.