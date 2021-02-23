 Skip to main content
Bill Haisten: After another setback, it'll be stunning if Tiger Woods is here in 2022

Bill Haisten: After another setback, it'll be stunning if Tiger Woods is here in 2022

When it became official that Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club had been selected as the site of the 2022 PGA Championship, I did not think first about what should be an amazing field of players.

My first thought centered on one player: Tiger Woods.

Southern Hills had been scheduled to host the 2030 PGA Championship. At that time, Woods would be 55. There’s a chance that a 55-year-old Tiger would have been in the 2030 Tulsa field, but as a real contender? Probably not. His list of injuries looks like a football player’s, and by 2030, a new generation of great players will have emerged.

The oldest winner of a professional major championship was Julius Boros, who in 1968 prevailed in the PGA Championship played in San Antonio. His age was 48 years, four months and 18 days.

Tiger in the 2030 PGA Championship would have been seven years older than Boros was in 1968.

Last month, the PGA of America announced that it had stripped the 2022 PGA Championship from a Donald Trump-owned property in New Jersey. A few days later, the PGA of America decided that the 2022 event would take place at Southern Hills.

It made perfect sense logistically. PGA of America officials have been here for months, getting ready for the Southern Hills-hosted KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in May. The transition from 2021 Senior PGA preparation/execution to 2022 PGA Championship preparation would be seamless.

When Tulsa’s eighth professional major championship begins on May 19, 2022, Woods will be 46 years and five months of age.

Now, I doubt that he’s anywhere near Tulsa on May 19, 2022.

On Tuesday, there was the terrible report that Woods had sustained multiple leg injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, located about 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

When subsequent updates indicated that Woods’ injuries were not life-threatening but devastating nonetheless, his golf future became the subject of speculation. ESPN reported that he sustained a compound fracture and a “shattered ankle.”

Since the mid-‘90s, there were injuries that resulted in four left-knee surgeries and five back surgeries. The most recent of the back procedures took place on Dec. 23 – only three days after a heavily publicized event during which Woods’ playing partner was his 11-year-old son Charlie.

In 1949, Ben Hogan sustained horrific injuries in a car crash. He came back to win six additional major titles, but did not win another major after the age of 41.

It would be stupid to underestimate Woods. In 2008, he won the U.S. Open while walking 72 holes on two stress fractures and a torn ACL.

At 45, however, he probably can’t recuperate as he did at 32. The Tuesday injuries were shocking because they’re so gruesome and because they could end the career of the most popular athlete of the last 20-something years.

Is it even possible that Woods could return to world-class brilliance? On a “shattered ankle”? What a comeback it would be.

Woods’ Southern Hills background: in the 1996 Tour Championship, as a rookie and in his first truly big professional event, Woods finished in a tie for 21st place and made $55,800; in the 2001 U.S. Open, and as the “Tiger Slam” reigning champion of the 2000 U.S. Open, the 2000 British Open, the 2000 PGA Championship and the 2001 Masters, he never recovered from an opening-round 74 and finished in a tie for 12th; and in the 2007 PGA Championship, he fired a second-round 63 and went on to beat Woody Austin by two shots and Ernie Els by three.

In 2022, a relatively healthy and motivated Woods still would have been capable of an occasional special weekend. With 82 victories overall and 15 major championships – the 13th of which was recorded at Southern Hills – he’s been the king of special performances in special tournaments.

When Tulsa scored the 2022 PGA Championship, that was my thought: that a 46-year-old Tiger would attempt to get another major.

With or without Woods, the PGA Championship is projected to generate $143.5 million for the Tulsa economy. Without question, it’s going to be a tremendous tournament. Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka should be here, and all at the height of their powers.

Former Oklahoma State stars Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff and Rickie Fowler will attract large Tulsa galleries in 2022. In the 2018 Big 12 Championship played at Southern Hills, Hovland shot a second-round, four-under 66. At the age of 23, he now is ranked 14th in the world.

Hovland is my really, really early favorite for the 2022 PGA Championship – the eighth professional major championship conducted at Southern Hills.

The tournament is scheduled for only 15 months from now. I hope I’m wrong, but, in light of what transpired on Tuesday, it feels extremely unlikely that we’ll see Woods add another chapter to his history in Tulsa.

He’s the one person on the planet who can elevate a major championship to an even higher level. Maybe he’s Hogan’s level of toughness – able to rally from a car accident and win a major. If Woods is here next year, I’ll be blown away.

Southern Hills golf

This year and in 2022, the PGA of America conducts two of its signature events on the Southern Hills Country Club golf course in Tulsa:

2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Practice rounds: May 25-26.

Championship rounds: May 27-30.

Attendance policy: to be announced.

Tickets: $25 for a practice-round bundle (admission for both practice rounds), $40 for a one-day tournament pass or $199 for admission to see all tournament play and both practice rounds. Available at srpgachampionship.com.

2022 PGA Championship

Practice rounds: May 16-18.

Championship rounds: May 19-22.

Attendance policy: to be announced.

Tickets: With the purchase of KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship tickets, a patron is positioned at a higher level of priority for 2022 PGA Championship tickets. Those interested in 2022 championship tickets may purchase online at PGAChampionship.com/2022/tickets. The tickets become available in June.

