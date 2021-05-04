Bill Haisten: After an empty 2020, there is the glorious return of Drillers baseball

There were several interesting stories in the Tuesday, May 4, edition of the Tulsa World, but two really commanded my attention.

Bannered across the top of the front page was a big, bold headline: “State of emergency lifted.”

Within Jacob Factor’s report was a quote from Gov. Kevin Stitt: “Because Oklahomans used personal responsibility to protect themselves, their families and our most vulnerable, the data shows COVID-19 is no longer an emergency.”

Exactly one year earlier, there was this World headline: “State COVID-19 total reaches 3,972.”

At that time, 3,972 felt shocking.

The current total of Oklahoma coronavirus cases: nearly 450,000.

There has been such a recent and dramatic improvement on COVID-19 statistics, and now a “State of emergency lifted” headline. It’s such a relief to see indicators that our previous lifestyle eventually should be restored.

The second of the attention-grabbing Tuesday stories was on the cover of the World sports section, and it was Barry Lewis’ piece on the start of the Tulsa Drillers’ Double-A Central baseball season (formerly the Texas League).