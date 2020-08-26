When Oklahoma City rallied from a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to defeat the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of an NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series, it qualified as a milestone victory for the Thunder organization.
For the first time since Kevin Durant bolted for the West Coast in 2016, OKC has recorded two consecutive postseason wins.
Tied at two games apiece, the OKC-Houston series resumes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Orlando bubble. While losing to the Rockets in Game 1 (123-108) and Game 2 (111-98), the Thunder was disjointed and never really clicked.
In Game 3, as the Thunder for the first time in a postseason game had four scorers with at least 20 points, OKC recorded a 119-107 overtime triumph. Game 4 was a classic – a 117-114 Thunder victory that in the third period seemed quite improbable.
Former Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook now is a force on the Houston roster, but because of a strained quad, he has not played in the series thus far and reportedly will not play in Game 5.
For the Thunder, it would much more satisfying to defeat the fully loaded Rockets. To eliminate a Houston team driven by former OKC guards James Harden and Westbrook.
On the other hand, no one is happy with getting a first-round ejection from the playoffs, and that Oklahoma City’s fate in 2017, 2018 and again last year.
Four years ago, OKC defeated Golden State in Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals. Until Game 4 of the ongoing OKC-Houston series, the Thunder hadn’t gotten back-to-back playoff wins since that unbelievable Golden State series, when OKC blew a three-games-to-one lead and lost in Game 7.
During Monday’s Game 4 third period, the Rockets led by 15 points. At that moment, ESPN calculated Houston’s win probability at 94%.
During the rest of the period, the Thunder staggered Houston with a 20-4 run. Dennis Schroder connected on a deep, buzzer-beating 3-pointer. During a span of 5½ minutes, OKC rolled from an 88-73 deficit to a 93-92 lead.
As OKC’s Lu Dort has been brilliant defensively, Harden totaled 32 points but needed 25 shot attempts. As he is among the more cold-blooded scorers of all time, that’s about as good as an opposing defense can hope for.
From Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroder, OKC got 74 points on 52% shooting. From the Thunder’s three best players, it was the best type of leadership.