Bill Haisten: After a frigid February, Southern Hills on course for frostbite recovery

There was no 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship because of COVID-19. As the 2019 winner, Ken Tanigawa is considered the defending champion. On Sunday, he was at Southern Hills for a practice round. His partner was Cozby, who is one of 36 club professionals included in the Senior PGA field.

Jim Richerson, president of the PGA of America, also played in ideal Sunday conditions.

“I spent most of my (golf management) career in the Midwest,” Richerson said. “I grew up in Missouri and spent time in Wisconsin. I know what Mother Nature can do in the wintertime, and I also know what Mother Nature can do when the weather gets warmer. You’re already seeing things pop at this time of year.

“We have no doubt that the golf course is going to be in major championship condition when our players tee it up here. The golf course played tough enough today. My scorecard can attest to that. But you can see that (the course) is ready to pop. The greens are already championship caliber now.”

The KitchenAid field includes universally known figures like John Daly, Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer, along with players who have won at Southern Hills: Retief Goosen prevailed in the 2001 U.S. Open here and Tom Lehman in the 1996 Tour Championship.