...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
For an Aug. 15 world championship boxing show in downtown Tulsa, an Onyx Agency image shows how the ring will be situated at the intersection of 5th and Boston.
For 30 years, Tulsa-based boxing promoter Tony Holden has promoted shows in large venues (like the MGM Grand in Las Vegas), in medium-sized buildings like Tulsa’s Cox Business Convention Center (the arena in which Tommy Morrison lost his heavyweight title in 1993) and in small casino ballrooms.
Holden never has been involved in anything quite like this.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, in a ring positioned at the center of Tulsa’s downtown intersection of 5th Street and Boston Avenue, there will be two world championship bouts and, because of the lingering pandemic, no spectators.
This Matchroom Boxing USA outdoor show will be streamed live by DAZN (pronounced “Da Zone”) in the United States and by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The primary camera will face north, toward the BOK Tower, and the entire intersection will be bathed in television light.
“We are taking elite world championship boxing to the streets in Tulsa,” said Eddie Hearn, a British promoter and the director of the Matchroom Boxing company. “For our return in the U.S., we wanted to stage something as unique, ambitious and spectacular . . . and I believe that’s exactly what we have in Oklahoma.
“We had so many options and offers on the table for our return on Aug. 15, but I’m just not a believer in boxing in a studio setting. The fighters and the sport deserve more than that. Tulsa shared our vision of wanting to create something special.”
Holden Productions is teaming with Hearn for what should be among the more unusual spectacles in Tulsa sports history.
“The coronavirus situation had a terrible impact on boxing,” Holden said. “Top Rank started all of this with ESPN shows in Las Vegas, in empty ballrooms, and DAZN wanted a location for an Aug. 15 show.
“Their people wanted something that would look really cool. I think we delivered.”
Holden and his son and business partner Bryce Holden have offices in a building that overlooks Boston Avenue. After having considered several cities for a DAZN show, Tony Holden was lost in thought as he looked out onto the street.
“We should do it right here,” he said to his son.
Four days later, after the Holdens and DAZN officials got approval from City Hall representatives, a deal was done for Tulsa to host championship fights.
The World Boxing Council and Oklahoma Boxing Commission will oversee all COVID-19 testing for the fighters and essential personnel. For the protection of all participants, a "bubble environment" will be established in the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Boston Avenue.
Between 4th and 6th streets, Boston will be closed to traffic for most of 3½ days (from Thursday, Aug. 13 until around noon on Sunday, Aug. 16.
The world title bouts: World Boxing Council flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez of Mexico defends against McWilliams Arroyo of Puerto Rico, while unbeaten Cecilia Braekhus of Norway defends her undisputed women’s welterweight crown against Jessica McCaskill of Chicago.
At the age of 38, Braekhus takes aim at one of boxing’s greatest records. A victory in Tulsa would be her record-setting 26th consecutive win in a title defense.
In the history of professional boxing, only two fighters — Braekhus and heavyweight legend Joe Louis — have scored many as 25 consecutive successful title defenses. The Louis streak began in 1937 and extended through 1948.
